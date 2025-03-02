The Lil Smokies Preview New Album With 'Sycamore Dreams'

The Lil Smokies have shared a new track called "Sycamore Dreams". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Break Of The Tide" that is set to be released on April 4th.

Americana Vibes sent over these details: The Lil Smokies high-energy acoustic music has evolved into its own distinctive sound. Since their last album, Tornillo (2020), the band returns with two new members, bassist Jean Luc Davis and banjo player, Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose, adding to the core trio of dobro player Andy Dunnigan, lead guitarist the Reverend Matthew Rieger, and fiddler Jake Simpson.

Akin to the title, the reflective song starts off with a lush, dreamy chord progression before Rieger's vocals enter to contemplate the mysterious ebbs and flows of life that could leave one to wonder what they could have done differently. Simpson shines on the fiddle playing a controlled, yet hopeful solo before the final verse and chorus echoing the sentiments that sometimes somber memories can blossom into optimism. "I hope that Sycamore Dreams will remind you to be gentle with yourself, grateful for what was, and hopeful for what may come," says Rieger, "Sometimes love isn't enough, but its beauty remains."

Returning to Texas (where they recorded Tornillo), The Lil Smokies cut Break of the Tide at a Dallas-Fort Worth studio with local producer Robert Ellis, the album title representing, according to Andy, "a turning point, a pivot... the old world vs. the new world. It's like a bug set in amber, an artifact from that period of time. We didn't drown under the tide."

"One of the biggest differences between this album and Tornillo is we hadn't played these songs live before we recorded them," added Jake. "These tracks really took shape in the studio. For the most part, we used whole takes, rather than overdubs and edits. It's a vibey record."

The album finds the band expanding beyond the bluegrass genre with a spacious, airy, contemplative set of "more introspective, nuanced" songs which slow down to reflect the wide-open spaces and natural beauty of the state where they first took shape.

Break of the Tide marks a turning point for The Lil Smokies, who are ready to hit the road running this year, reinventing themselves for the long haul. The band recently announced an extensive national tour to celebrate the new album kicking off with a Colorado run and continuing at key venues across the midwest and East Coast.

A complete list of tour dates is here:

Apr-3, Frisco, CO, 10 Mile Music Hall

Apr-4, Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre

Apr-5, Ft Collins, CO, Washington's

Apr-8, Kansas City, MO, Bottleneck

Apr-9, Minneapolis, MN, Turf Club

Apr-10, Stoughton, WI, Stoughton Opera House

Apr-11, Indianapolis, IN, HIFI

Apr-12, Evanston, IL, SPACE

Apr-15, New York, NY, Mercury Lounge

Apr-16, Northampton, MA, Iron Horse

Apr-17, Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair

Apr-18, Burlington, VT, Higher Ground

Apr-19, Portsmouth, NH, 3D Art Space

Apr-23, Pittsburgh, PA, Thunderbird

Apr-24, Wayne, PA, 118 North

Apr-25, Charlottesville, VA, The Southern

Apr-26, Washington, DC, Pearl Street Warehouse

Apr-27, Wilkesboro, NC, Merlefest

