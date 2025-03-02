Ty Myers Unplugs For The Select (Acoustic)

Ty Myers has unplugged for new Brandon Hood produced acoustic versions of two of the tracks from his debut album with the release of double track "The Select (Acoustic)".

RECORDS Nashville/Columbia shared: Taking it back-to-basics to shine a light on the sophisticated songcraft of two solo-penned fan-favorites, stripped-down renditions of "Firefly (Acoustic)" and "Thought It Was Love (Acoustic)" are available here.

A spellbinding track illuminating his warm and expressive vocals, "Firefly" reveals Myers' gift for penning love songs that feel both classic and undeniably fresh. With its hypnotic backdrop of airy character and stark guitar tones, the soulful slow-burner takes on a mood of euphoric infatuation as he quietly observes the one he loves ("You can feel a change in the air / Everybody's on the edge of their chair / When you walk in the room / I find peace in knowing you're mine / I can see the auburn glow in your eye / Baby you're a firefly"). To amp up the song's dreamy romanticism, Myers weaves in luminous piano melodies, lush slide guitar, and gently shimmering textures, bringing his voice to a bold intensity in its final moments ("I don't know if I've told you, but girl, you're quite a sight / You're my only spark in the darkest of nights / And your beam radiates so bright").

Further showing the dichotomy of romance, "Thought It Was Love" on the other hand, offers an up-close look at the lonesome aftermath of a breakup, radiating an undeniable tenderness even as his lyrics cut to the core of regret ("Girl, it's funny to me how much I hate your memory / But unlike you, it'll always be with me"). With its graceful piano melodies, swooning guitar tones, and gorgeously soaring strings, the elegantly composed track reaches a particularly anguished honesty at the chorus ("Probably found you someone new who's got his life all figured out / As for me, I stay locked up in this ol' bedroom writing songs for you and thinking about us"). Both symphonic and beautifully understated, the result is a truly timeless stunner that melts the heart and soothes the soul all in the very same instant. Notably, the original version of "Thought It Was Love" is generating an impressive 500 daily TikTok creates and 1.8 MILLION US weekly streams.

