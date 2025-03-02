Watch Dasha's 'Not At This Party' Video

Dasha has shared an Aerin Moreno (Tate McRae, Tyla) directed music video music video for her new single "Not At This Party". The track was co-written by Ashley Gorley (Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini) and Ben Johnson (Charlie Puth, Dierks Bently).

"'Not At This Party' was a title I'd been carrying around for a while," Dasha shares. "It's about that universal experience of being out with friends, but mentally checked out. When I wrote it with Ashley Gorley and Ben Johnson, I was going through something with a guy, and the song just flowed. We really tried to capture that mix of distraction and guilt in the song."

On Friday, the "Not At This Party" music video debuted on CMT, MTV and Paramount's Times Square Billboard. It is now in rotation across CMT Channels, MTV Live, mtvU and MTV's Biggest Pop.

In 2024, the singer landed coveted spots at country music meccas, Stagecoach, Austin City Limits, CMT Awards and CMA Fest. Her year didn't stop there, though. She sold-out her first global headlining tour, Dashville USA, and performed on two of the biggest televised broadcasts of the year - Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve. The song went on to become one of the most-streamed country songs in 2024 and won the People's Choice Country Awards for Female Song.

"This past year I was blown away by how many little girls were riding the rails at my shows," Dasha says. "No one connects with perfection. For me, navigating the highs and lows of this industry means accepting that I'm going to make mistakes. This journey isn't always going to be smooth, and the bumps along the way make for a far more interesting ride."

Next up, she embarks on tour with Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett and Dylan Scott and is set to return to Stagecoach Music Festival in April. A full routing can be found below.

Dasha Tour Dates:

03.04.25 - Munich, DE - Technikum

03.05.25 - Hamburg, DE - Fabrik

03.06.25 - Berlin, DE - Country To Country Festival Berlin

03.08.25 - Berlin, DE - Country To Country Festival Berlin

03.09.25 - Rotterdam, NL - Country To Country Festival Rotterdam

03.13.25 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena*

03.14.25 - Ontario, Canada- Toyota Arena*

03.15.25 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center*

03.20.25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

03.21.25 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

03.22.25 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

03.27.25 - Winnipeg, Canada - Canada Life Centre*

03.29.25 - Calgary, Canada - Scotiabank Saddledome*

03.30.25 - Edmonton, Canada - Rogers Place*

04.03.25 - Quebec City, Canada - Centre Videotron*

04.04.25 - Montreal, Canada - Bell Centre*

04.05.25 - Providence, RI - Amica Mutual Pavilion*

04.10.25 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

04.11.25 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

04.25 - 04.27.25 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Music Festival

05.15.25 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena^

05.16.25 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando^

05.17.25 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando^

05.25.25 - Norfolk, VA - Patriotic Festival 2025

06.01.25 - Panama City, FL - Gulf Coast Jam

06.21.25 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest 2025

06.26.25 - Odense, DK - Tinderbox 2025

06.28.25 - Stuttgart, DE - m Wizemann

06.29.25 - St. Gallen, CH - OpenAir St. Gallen Festival at Sittertobel

07.02.25 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

07.04.25 - Arras, FR - Main Square Festival

07.06.25 - Werchter, BE - Rock Werchter 2025

07.10.25 - Halmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center+

07.11.25 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion+

07.12.25 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

07.31.25 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park+

08.01.25 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion+

08.02.25 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre+

08.07.25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater+

08.08.25 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre+

08.09.25 - East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre+

10.03.25 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

10.05.25 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

10.07.25 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

10.08.25 - Manchester, UK - 02 Apollo

10.10.25 - London, UK - OVO Arena

*Kane Brown Support Dates

^Dylan Scott Support Dates

+Thomas Rhett Support Dates

