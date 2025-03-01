Zach Top Reveals 'Don't Cheat In Our Home Town Feat Billy Strings' Video

(Leo33) Zach Top has releases Me & Billy-a three-song EP featuring 2x Grammy Award-winning artist Billy Strings. Previously released last fall as an Apple Music exclusive, the EP can now be streamed everywhere and finds the pair reimagining versions of Top's original tracks "Bad Luck" and "Things To Do" along with a cover of Ricky Skaggs' "Don't Cheat In Our Home Town."

Of the collaboration with Strings, Top shares, "We had a lot of fun, traded back and forth some playing and whatnot. It's so fun to watch him play. And I feel like he's known so much for a player that it gets passed over sometimes how freaking good of a singer he is too. It was so fun to get to sing with him and him kind enough to come in on a couple of my songs and sing a second verse, sing a little harmony, do that kind of thing. It was a blast."

The new release adds to a breakout year for Top, who was recently named "the future of country music" by Billboard, nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 58th Annual CMA Awards and was named Discovery Artist of the Year at the 2024 MusicRow Awards. He released his widely praised debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music, last spring. Produced by Carson Chamberlain (Billy Currington, Easton Corbin), the record garnered over 3.5 million streams in just its first week and received widespread acclaim. The Tennessean said it's full of "star-making tunes," while Country Central praised, "Cold Beer & Country Music is a masterclass in traditional country music...With a record this strong, Zach Top has proven himself as a standout rising star in this format and a premier vocalist in country music."

Furthermore, Top's "Cold Beer & Country Music" headline tour completely sold out just hours after tickets went on sale and features stops at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium (two nights), New York's Terminal 5 and Boston's MGM Music Hall at Fenway among many others. Additionally, Top is supporting select dates with Alan Jackson on his "Last Call Tour" and will join Dierks Bentley's "Broken Branches Tour," kicking off in May.

Raised in Sunnyside, WA, Top grew up on classic country music around the family farm. At the age of seven, he formed a band with his siblings which set the stage for his musical ambitions. Throughout his teenage years and early twenties, Top honed his craft by playing in various bluegrass bands before moving to Nashville in 2021, where he has been steadily making his mark as an artist to watch.

ZACH TOP CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 28-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium^ (SOLD OUT)

March 1-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium+ (SOLD OUT)

March 5-Jacksonville, FL-Daily's Place+ (SOLD OUT)

March 7-Orlando, FL-Kia Center#

March 8-Atlanta, GA-Buckhead Theatre+ (SOLD OUT)

March 11-Houston, TX-NRG Rodeo Houston

March 21-23-Willowbank, Australia-CMC Rocks

April 2-Oxford, MS-The Lyric Oxford~

April 3-Starkville, MS-Rick's Cafe~

April 4-Starkville, MS-Rick's Cafe~

April 5-New Orleans, LA-Hogs for the Cause 2025

April 10-Columbia, SC-Township Auditorium~

April 11-Winterville, GA-Athens Fairgrounds

April 12-Opelika, AL-Sistrunk Farms

April 24-Wilmington, NC-Live Oak Bank Pavilion^

April 25-Statesboro, GA-The Blue Room^

April 26-Tampa, FL-Amalie Arena#

May 1-New York, NY-Terminal 5^

May 2-Siver Spring, MD-The Fillmore^

May 3-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore Philadelphia^

May 4-Boston, MA-MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

May 15-Pikeville, KY-Appalachian Wireless Arena~

May 16-Indianapolis, IN-Everwisse Amphitheater at White River State Park~

May 17-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum#

May 29-Austin, TX-Moody Center*

May 30-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion*

May 31-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center*

June 5-Alpharetta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

June 6-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

June 7-iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

June 11-North Lawrence, OH-The Country Fest 2025

June 12-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage*

June 14-Tinley Park, IL-Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 19-Chula Vista, CA-North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 20-Phoenix, AZ-Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 21-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater

June 22-Telluride, CO-Telluride Bluegrass Festival 2025

June 26-Los Angeles, CA-Intuit Dome*

June 27-Wheatland, CA-Toyota Amphitheatre*

June 28-Mountain View, CA-Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 10-Virginia Beach, VA-Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 11-Bristow, VA-Jiffy Libe Live

July 12-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center

July 13-Clearfield, PA-Clearfield County Fairgrounds

July 17-Twin Lakes, WI-Shadow Hill Ranch

July 18-Cincinnati, OH-Riverbend Music Center

July 19-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center

July 31-Salt Lake City, UT-Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 1-Nampa, ID-Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 2-Quincy, WA-Watershed Festival

August 7-Camden, NJ-Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

August 8-Raleigh, NC-Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 9-Charlotte, NC-PNC Music Pavilion

August 14-Darrien Center, NY-Darrien Lake Amphitheater*

August 15-Holmdel, NJ-PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16-Bethel, NY-Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 21-Savannah, GA-Enmarket Arena

August 22-Birmingham, AL-Coca-Cola Amphitheater

August 23-Biloxi, MS-Mississippi Coast Coliseum*

August 28-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden Arena*

August 29-Burgettstown, PA-The Pavilion at Star Lake*

August 30-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre*

+with special guest Cole Goodwin

#supporting Alan Jackson

^with special guest Jake Worthington

~with special guest Lauren Watkins

*supporting Dierks Bentley

