2025 Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks Announced

(Live Nation) The tradition continues! Willie Nelson's 4th of July Picnic and Fireworks is returning to Austin, TX, this time at Germania Insurance Arena on July 4, 2025. America's beloved icon Willie Nelson, who created this annual event in 1973, is bringing a star-studded lineup back to Austin, TX, featuring Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, The Mavericks, Asleep At The Wheel, and Tami Neilson.

"I'm 92 years old and I'll be there so you have no excuse," said Willie Nelson. "I look forward to bringing back my annual 4th of July Picnic to the city I love and sharing this special event with all my Austin fans."

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. In addition to eight hours of great live music, fans can expect delicious food, drinks, and fireworks to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

