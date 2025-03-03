Beck Announces 2025 North American Orchestral Shows

(Nasty Little Man) Having dazzled crowds last summer at landmark venues from New York's Carnegie Hall to the Hollywood Bowl, Beck has confirmed that North American fans will once again have the chance to experience the magic of his live orchestral performances.
This summer, Beck will be accompanied by native orchestras for nine shows in eight cities in the U.S. and Canada-as they unite to reimagine a body of work that includes hits and deep cuts from classic Beck works including the multi-platinum Odelay, world-tripping Mutations, somber and reflective Sea Change, and GRAMMY Album of the Year winner Morning Phase, plus a share of surprises.
July 15, 2025 - Westville Music Bowl - New Haven, CT
With The Westville Philharmonic*
July 16, 2025 - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Montreal, QC
With L'Orchestre Métropolitain*
July 18 + 19, 2025 - Roy Thomson Hall - Toronto, ON
With Toronto Symphony Orchestra *
July 21, 2025 - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH
With Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra *
July 23, 2025 - Ravinia Festival - Highland Park, IL
With Chicago Symphony Orchestra *
July 26, 2025 - Ford Amphitheater - Colorado Springs, CO
With Colorado Symphony ^
July 27, 2025 - Red Rocks - Morrison, CO
With Colorado Symphony ^
July 29, 2025 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA
With San Diego Symphony *
*Conducted by Edwin Outwater
^Conducted by Christopher Dragon
