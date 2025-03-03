Blake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour

(BBR) Blake Shelton and his "Friends & Heroes" Tour launched to roaring crowds this past weekend, delivering a powerhouse celebration of country music, friendship, and unforgettable performances. The sold-out run kicked off Thursday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY, before rolling into Knoxville, TN, and Greensboro, NC, where fans were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience blending classic hits, new favorites, and legendary collaborations.

From the moment Shelton hit the stage, the energy was electric. "Blake Shelton Pours Out The Love To Country Heroes," raved the Lexington Herald-Leader, while the Knoxville News described it as an "epic country party." Fans sang along, raised their glasses, and reveled in a night that honored country music's past and present.

Opening act Emily Ann Roberts set the tone with a high-energy 25-minute set before Shelton stormed the stage with his latest No. 1 hit, "Pour Me A Drink." Welcoming the crowd with his signature humor, he joked, "My doctor's got me on medication, and now I only care about three things: drinking, having fun, and country music!"

The night was filled with special moments as Shelton shared the spotlight with some of his biggest influences and longtime friends. Craig Morgan took the stage next, performing fan favorites "Redneck Yacht Club," "That's What I Love About Sunday," and "International Harvester." Later, Deana Carter captivated the crowd with a three-song set, wrapping up with her timeless CMA Award-winning No. 1 hit, "Strawberry Wine," which had the audience swaying and singing along.

Shelton kept the momentum going, delivering a mix of classics and new hits, including "Honey Bee," "Austin," and his fast-rising Top 10 single, "Texas." Then came a show-stopping moment as Trace Adkins took the stage performing his hits, "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," "You're Gonna Miss This," and "Ladies Love Country Boys." Shelton then joined Adkins for their duets "Hell Right" and "Hillbilly Bone."

As the night neared its end, Shelton, Adkins, Morgan, and Carter took center stage for an intimate acoustic set, creating a moment of camaraderie that underscored the heart of the "Friends & Heroes" tour. Shelton then brought it all home with a five-song finale, closing out the night with his smash hit, "God Gave Me You."

The Herald-Leader summed it up best: "The heroes were obviously his guests, but Shelton made sure he was the one pouring the drinks."

With the opening weekend behind him, Shelton and his "Friends & Heroes" are just getting started. Fans can expect more unforgettable nights as the tour continues throughout the month.

FRIENDS & HEROES 2025

March 6 - Newark, NJ / Prudential Center

March 7 - Boston, MA / TD Garden

March 8 - Albany, NY / MVP Arena

March 13 - Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

March 14 - North Charleston, SC / North Charleston Coliseum

March 15 - Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

March 20 - Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena

March 21 - Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena

March 22 -State College, PA / Bryce Jordan Center

