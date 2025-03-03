Bring Me The Horizon Plot USA Ascension Program Tour

(Live Nation) Bring Me The Horizon are set to hit the road for USA Ascension Program+ Part 01 - a fall tour bringing their high-energy performances to select major markets. The first leg of this tour will feature Motionless In White, The Plot In You, and Amira Elfeky, making for a stacked lineup.
Produced by Live Nation, USA Ascension Program+ Part 01 kicks off on September 23 at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City and Phoenix, before wrapping up in Los Angeles, CA at Intuit Dome on October 3.
Bring Me The Horizon are becoming one of the most successful rock bands today, selling over 5 million albums worldwide. Renowned for their explosive live shows, they have played sold-out concerts in over 50 countries and headlined major festivals, including Reading & Leeds in 2022 and Glastonbury in 2016 and 2019, where they captivated a traditionally non-rock audience. With over 1 billion YouTube views and ranking among the top 500 most-streamed artists on Spotify, their influence continues to grow. In 2024, they released their latest studio album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, via Sony/RCA. The band consists of vocalist Oli Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, and drummer Mat Nicholls.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, March 4th 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 7th at 10am local time at BMTHofficial.com.
VIP: The tour will also offer a VIP NeX GEn eXperiencE for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes one ticket, a merch pack, VIP entrance, and more. For more information, visit BMTHofficial.com.
USA ASCENSION PROGRAM+ PART 01 TOUR DATES:
Sun Sep 21 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival*
Tue Sep 23 Raleigh, NC Lenovo Center
Wed Sep 24 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Fri Sep 26 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sat Sep 27 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Mon Sep 29 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Tue Sep 30 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
Thu Oct 02 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Fri Oct 03 Los Angeles, CA Intuit Dome
Sun Oct 5 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival*
*Not a Live Nation Date
Bring Me The Horizon Surprise Release New Album NeX GEn
Bring Me The Horizon Deliver 'Kool-Aid'
Bring Me The Horizon's 'Chelsea Smile' Covered By 12-Year-Old America's Got Talent Star - 2023 In Review
Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member
