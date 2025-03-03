Dengue Fever To Rock Thailand For First Time

(It's Alive! Media) Los Angeles based Cambodian and American rock band Dengue Fever announced that they will be heading to Southeast Asia this month for their first-ever show in Thailand and their first show in Cambodia in eight years. The band will also be taking part in additional events in Cambodia while on tour.
In 2023, Dengue Fever released Ting Mong their sixth full-length album of new material in the Dengue Fever discography. The album title refers to Khmer folklore, as a Ting Mong is a decoy or mannequin, almost like a scarecrow, but used to fight away evil spirits and plagues.
Dengue Fever constructed Ting Mong after a self-imposed hiatus followed by a global pandemic allowing them to flesh out tracks on the new album. Tracks presented themselves as slower, more lengthy, psychedelic jams. Album artwork is from noted Japanese comic book and Anime/manga artist Imiri Sakabashira.
New Dates include:
3/15/25 @ Pelupo Festival 2025, Treasure Hill Gold Course, Chon Buri, THAILAND
3/18/25 @ Meta House, Screening of the Dengue Fever documentary Sleepwalking Through The Mekong, with band Q&A to follow, Phnom Penh, CAMBODIA
3/20 FT Gallery, Fine Art Exhibit "Shadow Boxing" w/band members in attendance, Phnom Penh, CAMBODIA
3/21/25 Chew & Bash, Phnom Penh, CAMBODIA
