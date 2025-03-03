Enslaved To 'Play Hordanes' Land At Prophecy Fest

(SPKR) Prophecy Fest announces three more artists for the 2025 edition, of which two will perform special sets. The three day event will be taking place September 11th through 13th at Balver Kulturhohle ("Balve culture cave") in the Honnetal ("Valley of Honne") near the town of Balve in the Sauerland region of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Norwegian pagan black & progressive metal pioneers Enslaved will travel back in time to perform their legendary EP "Hordanes Land" that was released in the early days of the second wave of black metal in 1993. Eclectic German metal & gothic duo AUTUMNBLAZE have agreed to bring two sets to the cave: They will start with presenting songs from their first three full-lengths in an old school set, while their 'best of' show follows up with material from the later albums. Last but never least, US avant-garde doom project KAYO DOT will pay Europe one of their rare visits to present a selection of their unique songs in Balve.

Martin Koller comments: "We are always doing our best to bring special treats to the celebration of dark sonic diversity that is Prophecy Fest", the founder of the fest states. "Hopefully, you are looking as much forward to the special shows that Enslaved and Autumnblaze have promised to perform as we are, and you will also get the great opportunity to catch the amazing Kayo Dot live in Europe."

Prophecy Fest 2025 will bring dark, forward thinking music with an attitude to one of the world's most fascinating cultural locations, the legendary, natural Cave of Balve ("Balver Hohle").

