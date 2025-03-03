Frank Turner Celebrates 3000th Show By Announcing More American Dates

() Having recently performed his sold out, 3,000th show at the 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace in London, UK last weekend, acclaimed British singer-songwriter Frank Turner has now announced a set of solo North American performances to coincide with his appearances at Sing Us Home Festival in Philadelphia, PA, Pouzza Fest in Montreal, QC, and Punk Rock Bowling in Las Vegas, NV during the month of May.
With support from Dave Hause and Katacombs in select markets, the tour will hit the U.S. east coast and midwest along with parts of Canada through May 26. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.
In May 2024, Frank Turner released his 10th studio LP, Undefeated, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed, #1 UK album, FTHC. The new record finds the sweet spot between youthful outspokenness and surviving midlife's challenges: who you are versus who you wanted to be in your youth, life-altering love, fading friendships, wistful nostalgia, the mental fallout and political consequences that still linger from the pandemic era, and the more prosaic issue of persistent backache.
Frank Turner will be making the following solo appearances in North America during May 2025. Dates below.
MAY
03 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (Early Show) *
03 - Garwood, NJ - Crossroads (Late Show) *
04 - Philadelphia, PA - Sing Us Home Festival
04 - Ardmore, PA - Sing Us Home Festival Afterparty
06 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club ^
07 - Harrisonburg, VA - The Golden Pony ^
09 - Cleveland, OH - Mercury Music Lounge *
10 - Detroit, MI - El Club *
11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Blind Pig *
13 - London, ON - Rum Runners ^
15 - Oshawa, ON - The Biltmore ^
16 - Peterborough, ON - Market Hall ^
17 - Montreal, QC - Pouzza Fest
19 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom ^
20 - Amityville, NY - AMH ^
22 - Estes Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel
23 - Estes Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel
24 - Estes Park, CO - The Stanley Hotel
26 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling
* - w/ Katacombs
^ - w/ Dave Hause, Katacombs
