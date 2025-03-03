Rush Reunion Highlights South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release

(Kayos) On April 18, 2025, Mercury Studios will release a 3LP package of the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert. Recorded over two nights on August 9 and 10, 2022 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, this concert features performances from South Park creators Trey Parker & Matt Stone, along with Primus and Ween. Also included is a special performance of "Closer to The Heart" with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson from the band Rush.

Featuring performances of fan favorites from the South Park TV series, films "South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut", "Team America: World Police" and "Cannibal! The Musical", this triple LP spans the creative life of Trey Parker and Matt Stone with help from Primus and Ween.

Previously released for April 2024's Record Store Day as an individually numbered limited edition "Towelie Blue" 3LP package, the South Park 25th Anniversary Concert was one of the hottest titles for RSD, with copies selling out at most retailers within minutes of opening. This new version will be available to all retailers and is being pressed on black vinyl.

The 3LP package is available for preorders now at https://mercury-studios.lnk.to/SouthPark25AnniversaryConcert. See the tracklisting below:

Track Listing

Side A:

1. There's Magic Inside You - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

2. Here Come The Bastards - Primus & Ween

3. Uncle F**ker - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

4. Montage - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

5. Jackin' It In San Diego - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

Side B:

1. It's Easy MMkay - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

2. South Park Themes - Les Claypool & Primus, Trey Parker, Matt Stone

3. Butters Theme Song / Robot Friend - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

4. Blame Canada - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

Side C:

1. Closer To The Heart - Geddy Lee & Alex Lifeson of Rush (with Primus & Matt Stone)

2. Colorado Farm - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

3. Gay Fish - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Side D:

1. The Mollusk - Ween

2. Tommy (Butters) The Cat - Primus, Matt Stone

3. Let's Fighting Love - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

4. When I Was On Top Of You - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Side E:

1. Buckingham Green - Ween

2. The Ballad of Lemmiwinks - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

3. Kyle's Mom's a Bitch - Trey Parker & Matt Stone

Side F:

1. What Would Brian Boitano Do? - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

2. Boogers & Cum - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

3. America, F**k Yeah / America Medley - Trey Parker & Matt Stone (with Primus & Ween)

Related Stories

Arcade Fire, Lord Huron Lead High Water Festival Lineup

blink-182 Lead Inaugural South Star Festival Lineup

Rush Icons Featured On South Park 25th Anniversary Record Store Day Release

Descendents, The Vandals, Dead Kennedys, Black Flag Lead Punk In The Park American Road Trip

News > South Park