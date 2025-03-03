Russell Dickerson's 'Happen To Me' Headed To Radio

(The GreenRoom) Russell Dickerson is set to impact country radio next Monday (3/10) with the release of his high-energy anthem, "Happen To Me." Hailed as his "best song to date" (Country Swag), "Happen to Me" has achieved the biggest streaming debut week of Dickerson's career and in Triple Tigers label history. The track has been generating major buzz, with over 5 million global streams since its release on 2/21, additionally, it has racked up over 14.78 million views across social media.

Written by Dickerson, Chase McGill, Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris LaCorte, the song blends catchy rhythms with infectious lyrics to capture the excitement and carefree vibe of a spontaneous night out-"the kind of song that will have fans singing at the top of their lungs... losing themselves in its unstoppable energy" (All Country News). The story follows a connection between two people where the past doesn't matter; it's all about enjoying the moment. With its sing-along chorus and playful tone, the song captures the spirit of the iconic Cyndi Lauper hit 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun.' Mixing country and pop elements with a bouncy beat, witty lyrics, and just the right amount of mischief, "Happen to Me" is the ultimate anthem for anyone ready to lose themselves in the fun of the night.

Catch Dickerson on the road this year on his highly anticipated, high-energy RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025. The party is hitting the road this spring and summer, with Jake Scott and Niko Moon joining the fun on select dates.

RUSSELLMANIA TOUR 2025 Dates

3/14 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle *

3/15 Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy *

3/20 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live *

3/21 Rosemont, IL - Joe's Live SOLD OUT *

3/22 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis SOLD OUT *

3/28 Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

3/29 Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

4/3 Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom *

4/4 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

4/5 Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House *

6/5 New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *^

6/6 Asbury, NJ - Stone Pony Summerstage *^

6/7 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion *^

6/13 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater *^

6/14 Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp *^



* Jake Scott

^ Niko Moon

Related Stories

Russell Dickerson Gets Fans Dancing With 'Happen To Me'

Belmont Students Create Russell Dickerson 'Bones (The Wedding Version)' Video

Russell Dickerson Shares Wedding Version Of 'Bones'

Russell Dickerson Adds Summer Shows To Russellmania Tour 2025

News > Russell Dickerson