The Offspring Announce North American Tour

(fcc) The Offspring have announced the North American leg of their SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '25 Tour. Joining on the tour on all dates will be two incredible special guests: Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

The 34 date run, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Friday, July 11th in West Palm Beach and will continue across the country to some of its most iconic venues including New York's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on August 3rd, Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 29th and more!

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 4th at 10am local time. The artist presale begins Wednesday, March 5 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 7th at 10am local time.

July 11th - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 12th - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 15th - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 16th - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 18th - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 19th - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 20th - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 22nd - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 23rd - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 25th - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 26th - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 27th - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 29th - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30th - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 1st - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for The Arts

August 2nd - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 3rd - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

August 13th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August 15th - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

August 16th - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 17th - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 20th - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

August 22nd - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 23rd - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 24th - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

August 26th - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

August 27th - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

August 29th - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum**

August 30th - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 31st - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sept. 3rd - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 4th - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

Sept. 6th - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 7th - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

** no Jimmy Eat World

Related Stories

The Offspring's Dexter Holland Jammed With The Beach Boys (2024 In Review)

The Offspring Shared Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam (2024 In Review)

The Offspring's 'The Kids Aren't Alright' Joins Spotify Billions Club

The Offspring's CBS Mornings Appearance Goes Online

News > The Offspring