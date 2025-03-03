The Offspring Announce North American Tour

(fcc) The Offspring have announced the North American leg of their SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '25 Tour. Joining on the tour on all dates will be two incredible special guests: Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.
The 34 date run, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on Friday, July 11th in West Palm Beach and will continue across the country to some of its most iconic venues including New York's Northwell at Jones Beach Theater on August 3rd, Kia Forum in Los Angeles on August 29th and more!
Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale beginning Tuesday, March 4th at 10am local time. The artist presale begins Wednesday, March 5 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, March 7th at 10am local time.
July 11th - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 12th - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
July 15th - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 16th - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 18th - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
July 19th - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
July 20th - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
July 22nd - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 23rd - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July 25th - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 26th - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 27th - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 29th - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 30th - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August 1st - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for The Arts
August 2nd - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 3rd - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
August 13th - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
August 15th - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
August 16th - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 17th - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 20th - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
August 22nd - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
August 23rd - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
August 24th - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
August 26th - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
August 27th - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
August 29th - Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum**
August 30th - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
August 31st - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Sept. 3rd - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 4th - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
Sept. 6th - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 7th - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
** no Jimmy Eat World
