An Evening With Testament Tour Announced

(Adrenaline) In support of the Practice What You Preach reissues via Nuclear Blast, Testament wanted to do something special for the fans so they decided to perform an intimate set full of some deep cuts and classic ballads, some of which will be heard live for the first time ever.
This special tour is routed across America during Testament's stops at the Danny Wimmer Presents Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival and Welcome to Rockville.
Testament also has 'meet and greet' packages with unique merch items and autograph sessions available for fans to meet with Testament one on one, to be handled by National Acts.
"We are getting ready to Practice What WE Preach across the US this May. We will be performing the album Practice What You Preach, we will tell stories and play a few acoustic tunes and finish out with a best of deep cuts. This will be an evening with Testament you don't want to miss, Horns Up!" - Chuck Billy
"This will be a night to remember! Like all of our shows, we have a great time, but an evening with Testament will mean just that! Story telling, deep cuts never before heard, plus Practice What You Preach was a milestone for us, and now will be performed in its entirety. We'll have some cool tales to tell about the making the record and where we were at during that time in our career. Practice What You Preach was our third full length Major Label Release and our most commercially successful album and, at that time - our biggest selling album ever- when records were actually being sold. We're looking forward to bring some of our classics in an acoustic set to go along with songs you've probably wanted to hear forever that we never did, but will do in the 'Evening with Testament'!" - Eric Peterson
An Evening With TESTAMENT
April 30 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater
May 2 - Tulsa, OK @ Skyline Event Center/Osage Casino Resort
May 3 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
May 4 - Wichita, KS @ Temple Live
May 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
May 7 - Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop
May 10 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
May 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
May 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Warsaw
May 14 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
May 15 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
May 17 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
May 20 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
May 22 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
May 25 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
FESTIVALS
Friday, May 9 - Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025 - Columbus, OH
Sunday, May 18 - Welcome to Rockville 2025 - Daytona Beach, FL
Sunday, September 21 - Louder Than Life 2025 - Louisville, KY
