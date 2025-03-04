Cali Tucker Celebrating Her Birthday With Wide Release Of 'Urban Cowboy'

(MT) Cali Tucker is back with a new single and video, "Urban Cowboy", which will be released worldwide to radio on March 7h just in time for Cali's birthday. "Urban Cowboy" received a limited release last summer with Holler Country calling it "a peppy pop country fantasy dancefloor filler" and since then, the single and music video have been streamed over 500,000 times.

"Urban Cowboy is the embodiment of all the fairytales I grew up with," Cali says. "The video tells the story of a young girl who is transported to a magical land filled with mythical creatures, none of whom ever encountered the Urban Cowboy. Together, they embark on a journey to help her find him. It's a tale filled with hope, adventure, humor, and the relentless pursuit of love - a true romantic comedy at heart." Keeping things in the family, the video co-stars Cali's mom, 70's country star, LaCosta Tucker and Cali's niece, Adelin Tucker.

Cali's music has racked up millions of streams in the past year on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. People magazine aptly described her as "a blend of sweet and sassy...addictive" and the world is beginning to discover that there is a new Tucker in town!

Raised in Nashville, Tennessee, Cali Tucker's journey into the spotlight began early. At fifteen, she earned the title of Miss Teen All American and made her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 18. She was selected to join Team Blake on Season 6 of NBC's The Voice. Now, as a Las Vegas headliner, she continues to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be a modern country artist. A highly sought after live performer, Cali is scheduled to perform the National Anthem for NASCAR's Penzoil 400 on March 16th to an anticipated national television audience of 3 million people.

'Urban Cowboy' is the follow up to Cali's previous single 'Country Couture' which was released worldwide to radio on January 17th. The music video for "Country Couture" has become the darling of film festivals around the globe, winning "Best Music Video" accolades from the LA Film Awards and New York's prestigious Oniros Film Awards. where it also won the Grand Jury Prize.

