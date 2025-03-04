Dan Seals Posthumously Inducted At 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Ceremony

(117) The Texas Heritage Songwriters Association proudly celebrated the 2025 Texas Heritage Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees in a spectacular evening at ACL Live at the Moody Theater on Saturday, February 22. The event honored four legendary songwriters-the late Dan Seals and Charlie Robison as well as David Lee and Leslie Satcher -who have each made profound contributions to Texas' rich musical legacy.
The night was especially poignant as friends, family, and fans gathered to pay tribute to Dan Seals, whose remarkable career spanned both pop and country music. Seals, a Texas native, first gained recognition as one-half of the pop duo England Dan & John Ford Coley before transitioning into country music, where he amassed eleven No. 1 Billboard country hits. Introduced by Dan's beloved friend and co-writer, Bob McDill, iconic songs "Everything That Glitters (Is Not Gold) and "They Rage On" were performed by Larry Gatlin and Jon Randall in his honor, highlighting the timeless quality of his songwriting and vocal artistry.
"Dan had a way of making every song feel deeply personal, and his music continues to resonate with so many people," said Tony Gottlieb, Seals' longtime personal manager and close friend. "Tonight was a testament to his incredible legacy and the love that still surrounds his work."
Beyond Seals, the night also celebrated the achievements of fellow inductees David Lee, Leslie Satcher, and the late Charlie Robison. Each artist was honored with performances that highlighted their songwriting prowess and the mark they have left on Texas music history.
Dan Seals Estate Congratulates Legendary Songwriter Bob McDill For His Country Music Hall Of Fame 2023 Induction
Motley Crue Postpone Las Vegas Residency For Medical Reasons- Randy Rhoads Coined The Term 'Headbangers'?- Bruce Dickinson North American Tour- more
New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates- Rush Reunion Highlights South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release- more
Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82- -Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long TourBlake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour- more
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Motley Crue Postpone Las Vegas Residency For Medical Reasons
Minus the Bear Announce First Performance Since 2018
An Evening With Testament Tour Announced
Randy Rhoads Coined The Term 'Headbangers'?
An Evening With Heart Tour To Feature Two Sets From Iconic Group
Exodus Launching Swarm Of Horror Tour With Deicide and Misfire
Tesla Reveal Special Record Store Day Release Plans
Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Plots First North American Solo Tour In Almost 30 Years