(aM) Country music legend Dolly Parton has shared the tragic news that he husband of 62 years, Carl Dean, passed away in Nashville on Monday, March 3rd. He was 82 years old.
Dolly shared, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."
Her camp also shared that Carl "will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."
Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs in Symphony Vocalists Announced
Dolly Parton Launches Dolly Wines Pinot Noir for Valentine's Day
Dolly Parton Musical To Premiere In Nashville Ahead Of Broadway Launch
Dolly Parton Struck Gold With Rockstar (2024 In Review)
Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Plots First North American Solo Tour In Almost 30 Years- Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows- more
New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates- Rush Reunion Highlights South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release- more
Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82- -Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long TourBlake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour- more
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Minus the Bear Announce First Performance Since 2018
An Evening With Testament Tour Announced
Randy Rhoads Coined The Term 'Headbangers'?
An Evening With Heart Tour To Feature Two Sets From Iconic Group
Exodus Launching Swarm Of Horror Tour With Deicide and Misfire
Tesla Reveal Special Record Store Day Release Plans
Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Plots First North American Solo Tour In Almost 30 Years
Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows