Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82

03-04-2025
Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82

(aM) Country music legend Dolly Parton has shared the tragic news that he husband of 62 years, Carl Dean, passed away in Nashville on Monday, March 3rd. He was 82 years old.

Dolly shared, "Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can't do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years. Thank you for your prayers and sympathy."

Her camp also shared that Carl "will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with immediate family attending. He was survived by his siblings Sandra and Donnie."

