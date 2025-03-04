Emily Ann Roberts Releasing New Single 'Scratching Out A Living'

(117) Country riser Emily Ann Roberts isn't slowing down as she kicked off supporting Blake Shelton's "Friends & Heroes" Tour with three electrifying performances this past weekend. The Knoxville native is also announcing her highly anticipated second single, "Scratching Out A Living," set to release on March 14. Fans can pre-save the track here.

Emily Ann opened the first weekend of the tour (recap video) with sold-out shows in Lexington, Ky. at Rupp Arena, her hometown Knoxville, Tenn. at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center, and Greensboro, N.C. Fans were treated to a one-of-a-kind experience blending classic hits, new favorites and legendary collaborations.

"Scratching Out A Living" is a high-energy, upbeat traditional country anthem that celebrates hardworking women who hustle every day to make a living. Produced by the legendary Mac McAnally, the track blends bluegrass influences with a modern twist, creating a sound that is both timeless and fresh. The song's relatable lyrics and catchy melody will have listeners singing and dancing along, while tapping into the universal experience of juggling life's daily demands.

"My mom and dad used to always say they were scratching out a living when we were growing up. They worked so hard to provide for me and my sister and taught me that if you want something you have to work for it. I've learned that lesson in a big way the past 10 years pursuing my dreams in country music. When I wrote this song with Shane Minor I wanted it to feel like the to-do list of all the things you have to check off throughout a work day. I later wrote the chorus with two of my band members, Torey Harding & Jordan Larsen, while we were on the road. Mac McAnally produced the fire out of this track and brought the song to life in such a cool way. I know the hard working folks will relate to it!" said Emily Ann Roberts.

Known for her authentic voice and her ability to connect deeply with audiences, Roberts has been gaining attention as one of the most promising artists in the country music scene. "Scratching Out A Living" marks yet another milestone in Roberts' career as she continues to establish herself as a powerful force in modern country music.

Emily Ann Roberts Tour Dates:

March 6 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center*

March 7 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden*

March 8 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena*

March 13 - Greenville, S.C. - Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

March 14 - North Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum*

March 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena*

March 20 - Baltimore, Md. - CFG Bank Arena*

March 21 - Uncasville, Conn. - Mohegan Sun Arena*

March 22 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center*

April 12 - St. Charles, Mo. - Family Arena+

April 24 - Fishers, Ind. - Fishers Event Center^

April 25 - St. Louis, Mo. - The Factory^

April 26 - Lafayette, La. - Cajundome=

June 6 - Madison, Wis. - Breese Stevens Field^+

June 21 - San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center=

Aug. 23 - Cedarburg, Wis. - Country in the Burg

September 14 - Loma, Colo. - Pickin' in the Rockies

September 18 - West Valley City, Utah - Maverick Center^

September 19 - Idaho Falls, Idaho - Mountain America Center^

September 20 - Stateline, Nev. - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's^

November 8 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Bijou Theatre

*supporting Blake Shelton's "Friends & Heroes" Tour with Trace Adkins, Craig Morgan and Deana Carter

+supporting Clint Black

^supporting Megan Moroney

=supporting Cody Johnson

