Exodus Launching Swarm Of Horror Tour With Deicide and Misfire

() Following the announcement of upcoming headline performances at both Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest and their own Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary shows, thrash metal legends Exodus have just unleashed a slew of additional US tour stops and festival dates for this spring - altogether dubbed the "Swarm of Horror" tour.

Beginning directly after the Bonded By Blood 40th Anniversary shows, the tour will start in Phoenix, AZ on April 27 and visit several markets across the central US, ending in Asheville, NC on May 13. Amid the tour, EXODUS will perform at Sonic Temple, Welcome to Rockville and Milwaukee Metal Fest. All regular tour dates will feature support from Deicide and Misfire (support bands will not appear on festival dates).

EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt says: "We are hella stoked to announce the Swarm of Horror Tour with our good friends and death metal legends Deicide, and with our new friends Misfire! This will be pretty much one of the heaviest things on the planet and we can't wait to destroy everyone! Don't miss this tour! See you on the road soon!"

EXODUS - UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

EXODUS only:

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

4/25 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre - 40 Years of Blood

4/26 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues - 40 Years of Blood

USA Swarm of Horror Headline Tour w/ Deicide and Misfire:

4/27 - Phoenix, AZ @ Nile

4/29 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

4/30 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

5/1 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

5/2 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

5/4 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National

5/6 - Flint, MI @ Machine Shop

5/8 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere's

5/9 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival *EXODUS only

5/11 - Birmingham, AL @ Workplay

5/13 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

5/15 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville *EXODUS only

5/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Metal Fest *EXODUS only

