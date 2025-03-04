Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Plots First North American Solo Tour In Almost 30 Years

(FHE) Legendary Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson announces his first extensive North American solo tour in almost 30 years in support of his latest album The Mandrake Project.

For "The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American Tour, Bruce Dickinson reunites his 2024 touring line up featuring Philip Naslund and Chris DeClercq on guitars, Dave Moreno on drums, Mistheria on keyboards and Tanya O'Callaghan on bass.

"The Mandrake Project Live 2025" North American Tour kicks off in Anaheim, CA. at The House of Blues on August 22nd and takes the band across North America including shows in New York, Los Angeles, Texas, Florida and Canada, with festival appearances at "Rocklahoma" (OK) and "Louder Than Life" (KY) with more to be announced. The tour also includes a quick return to Brazil for the prestigious "The Town" Festival at the City of Light in Sao Paulo.

"We are thrilled to be able to take The Mandrake Project out for a proper tour of North America," enthuses Bruce Dickinson. "Last year we did a couple of sold-out U.S. West Coast dates before heading to South America and the response was just incredible. This time we will add 'Shadow of The Gods' to the setlist for this incredible band to perform plus a few other gems so we are really looking forward to seeing our fans again all over the country and for a couple of shows up in Canada."

Released in 2024 to rave reviews, The Mandrake Project ranks No. 5 on Rolling Stone's "The 20 Best Metal Albums of 2024" list with mxdwn proclaiming the "Album brings a heart stopping sound" and Ultimate Classic Rock stating "after nearly a half-century, he's still hell-bent on pushing himself to new heights, regardless of who's backing him. Eternity may fail, but Dickinson keeps winning."

The Mandrake Project immediately became a global hit, topping the albums charts In Germany and Sweden, as well as entering the Official Album Charts at No. 3 in the U.K. and hitting Top 5 on the Top Album Sales charts in the U.S.

Fri, Aug 22 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

Sat, Aug 23 Las Vegas, NV House of Blues

Mon, Aug 25 Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre

Tues, Aug 26 Albuquerque, NM Revel

Thurs, Aug 28 Houston, TX House of Blues

Fri, Aug 29 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Sun, Aug 31 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma*

Tues, Sept 2 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

Thurs, Sept 4 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution

Sun, Sept 7 Sao Paulo, Brazil The Town*

Wed, Sept 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Paramount

Thurs, Sept 11 Boston, MA House of Blues

Sat, Sept 13 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Sun, Sept. 14 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring

Tues, Sept 16 Toronto, ON HISTORY

Thurs, Sept 18 Montreal, QC MTELUS

Sun, Sept 21 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life*

Tues, Sept 23 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Thurs, Sept 25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore

Sat, Sept 27 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Sun, Sept 28 Minneapolis, MN Uptown

Tues, Sept 30 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

Sun, Oct 5 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

*Festival date

