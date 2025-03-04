KISS Stars Eric Singer and Bruce Kulick Among Guests At Micki Free's Charity Event

(SRO) The Musical Beginning Foundation (501c3)-a newly created organization for which Grammy Award-winning musician Micki Free and fashion designer Heather Roberts serve as the Founders/Directors-aims to provide musical instruments to children in underserved communities, helping them develop skills that foster creativity, social connection, and emotional well-being.

The foundation successfully wrapped its inaugural celebrity fundraising event "The Shirts Against The Blouses" Mini Golf Tournament, at KISS World Mini Golf inside the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas (February 25). It was attended by an array of rock and roll artists, including guitarist Bruce Kulick (KISS) and drummer Eric Singer (KISS), as well as the foundation's sponsors. At the red-carpet event, The Musical Beginning Foundation Humanitarian Award was given to both KISS founders Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, accepted on their behalf by Kulick.

"The Shirts Against The Blouses" Mini Golf Tournament pays homage to the iconic basketball game between Prince, Eddie Murphy, Charlie Murphy, and Micki Free, which was immortalized in a famous Chappelle's Show sketch. For a glimpse into the original game, read this story from Esquire. At KISS World Mini Golf, two teams, The Shirts and The Blouses, competed against each other and the winning team was The Blouses: Count's 77 band, Stoney Curtis, Jeff Tortora, John Zito, Barry Barnes, and Tommy Paris.

"Heather and I were truly honored and humbled as our celebrity guests, friends and family showed up and showed out at the fundraiser!" says Free. "Heartfelt thanks to all our sponsors...this is just the beginning at The Musical Beginning Foundation, we strive to make a difference musically in kids lives!! Remember always...Music is the Medicine."

Celebrities and Tastemakers included:

•Bruce Kulick (KISS)

•Eric Singer (KISS)

•Todd Kerns (Slash's band)

•Brent Fitz (Slash's band)

•Phil Soussan (Last In Line, Ozzy Osbourne)

•Les Warner (The Cult)

•Alex Grossi (Quiet Riot)

•Phil X (Bon Jovi)

•Patrick Vitagliano (The Bones)

•Jeff Tortora (Blue Man Group, Tinnitus)

•Stoney Curtis (Stony Curtis Band, Count's 77)

•Count's 77

•Jeremy Spencer, (Knuckle Heads, Five Finger Death Punch)

•Peter Summit Ross (Crashing Wayward)

•King James (Tribute to The Godfather James Brown)

•Alistair James (Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses)

•Ira Black (BulletBoys, Lizzy Borden)

•Dr. Meg Brucker (whose husband, Dr. Brad Brucker, is on the foundation's board)

•Lonn Friend (author, "Planet Rock")

•Sally Steele (director, producer, "Vegas Rocks")

•Staci Layne Wilson (film director, author, "Rock & Roll Nightmares")

•John Katsilometes (Las Vegas Review Journal)

•Aaron Kai (actor, painter)

•Ron Mancuso (The Bootlegger Italian Bistro)

•Jason Strange (Rock'n Vodka)

Sponsors: (*denotes in attendance)

*Trish Bowden - Mysterium Music

*Christina and Patrick Vitagliano - KISS World Mini Golf

*Michael Politz - Food & Beverage Magazine

*Michele Tell: PR%F the Magazine

*Brian Seliba - Need Merch

*Bob Diehm - Guitar Center

*Adam Rains - Golden Tiki

*Ava Berman & Carlos "Big Daddy" Adley - Fremont Country Club/Backstage Bar & Billiards

*Loren Roberts, Treasurer, The Musical Beginning Foundation

*Mitch Schneider, Secretary, The Musical Beginning Foundation

