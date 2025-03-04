Onyx Return To Lower East Side Roots With New Album

(CR) Legendary hip hop duo Onyx return to their NY roots on this gritty, aggressive all new studio album! Celebrating the rough and tumble streets that shaped them, Fredro Starr & Sticky Fingaz unleash fresh dimensions of hell with their upcoming new album Lower East Side.

And, to pave the way, the compulsive rhythms and propulsive rhymes of the album's first single "Blk Sknhds" encapsulate all the dynamism and excitement of the full release.

Formed in 1988 by Fredro, with Sticky joining three years later, Onyx have long been regarded among the most exhilarating bands on the hip hop scene, an incendiary marriage of hardcore confrontation, slam dancing (remember 1993's platinum selling "Slam"?) and even onstage fighting.

Their debut album Bacdafucup (say it quickly!) followed "Slam" to platinum status, with Source magazine electing it to their Top 100 Best Albums, and two further tracks spinning into the Billboard chart, "Throw Ya Gunz" and "Shiftee."

Further albums (and their own Marvel comic!) followed before Onyx joined the Cleopatra family in 2014, with a blistering collection of unreleased songs, #TURNDAFUCUP; since then, Cleopatra's X Ray subsidiary has released a stream of fresh Onyx releases, including 2021's Onyx For Life, 2023's Blood on Da X and last year's Ghetto Anthems.

All leading up to The Lower East Side, an excoriating rampage inspired by the chaos, aggression and rage that is so much a part of the modern world - but one that uniquely offers both solutions and vision ("Tear Sh*t Up," anyone?) that reach far beyond mere fury and protest.

Track List:

1. Blk Sknhds

2. We Will Rob U

3. America's Nightmare

4. Stray Shots

5. Tear Sh*t Up

6. Rock Boxx

7. Lower East Side

8. Get Wasted

9. Monsters Under My Bed

10. Over Petty Sh*t

11. NY What Up

12. Green Eggs and Spam

13. Creepin in da Park

