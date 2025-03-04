Pentatonix's Kevin Olusola Announces Debut Solo Album

(Jensen) Kevin Olusola, the dynamic singer, cellist, and beatboxer best known for his work with the 3x-GRAMMY Award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix, will release his debut solo album, Dawn of a Misfit, on May 9, 2025 via Sony Music Masterworks.

The multi-faceted artist previews his new LP with the electrifying lead single Dark Winter, out now, which blends samples from Vivaldi's Four Seasons and symphonic strings with Olusola's potent beatbox percussion, 808s & elastic R&B hooks."

The song introduces a bit of edge for a musician often recognized for exuberant joy-and the music video for Dark Winter directed by Ron Jaramillo, follows in that spirit, following Olusola and his "Misfit Mafia" as they destroy objects from the classical tradition, including cellos, paintings, and statues. "My misfits and I are completely demolishing them," Olusola says. "We don't have to destroy the past, but we have to break the things that have been traditional or stereotyped in us to become exactly who we're called to be. I want to shatter boundaries, only to bring all the pieces back together with a newfound harmony." The official music video for Dark Winter is out now.

Dawn of a Misfit follows two EPs: The Renegade, which explored classical music and celloboxing, and Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood, which delved more into pop influences. This new LP seamlessly blends elements from both projects while continuing to expand his already-vast musical canvas. Dawn of a Misfit draws on his classical virtuosity and the graceful soulfulness of his vocals, partly fueled by his Nigerian and Grenadian heritage. While recording the new album, he was influenced by a diverse range of artists, including Sting, multi-hyphenate artist Jon Batiste, Nigerian musician Fela Kuti, American singer and actor Harry Belafonte, country-rap artist Shaboozey, cellist Jacqueline du Pré, pianist Harvey Lavan "Van" Cliburn Jr., and Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff.

The wide-ranging album touches on spirituality, fatherhood, and being a first-generation person in a Western country, all while fusing classical, pop, R&B, and hip-hop. It even includes a nod to Pentatonix with "Kevin's Fifth," a fan-favorite expansion on Beethoven's 5th that he often performs during their live shows. The beloved quintet-who broke out after winning NBC's The Sing-Off in 2011-have released 12 albums in total, including 2022's GRAMMY-nominated Holidays Around the World. More recently, they starred in the #1 Netflix rom-com Meet Me Next Christmas.

KEVIN OLUSOLA - DAWN OF A MISFIT

Tracklisting

1. Dark Winter

2. Hallelujah (I Don't Think About You)

3. I Feel Misunderstood

4. Crazy

5. Like Us

6. Smile

7. A Change Is Gonna Come

8. Have I Told You

9. Love, Leigh & Kaia

10. Kaia's Swan

11. Showdown

12. Hymn for Christian

13. Kevin's Fifth

Related Stories

News > Kevin Olusola