Post Malone Announces Travelin' Tailgate

(Republic) Post Malone announced the Travelin' Tailgate-Post's first ever traveling party at select concert dates, bringing fans an unforgettable day of live music, great food, cold Bud Light, exclusive merch, carnival games, BIG ASS photo opportunities, and tattoos by Posty's personal tattoo artists from Oxford Circle Tattoos. Plus, one lucky fan will ride away with the ultimate prize: a 2025 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The event, which is open to the public at no cost, is a larger-than-life parking lot party for everyone to enjoy ahead of select BIG ASS Stadium tour dates. From the moment gates open, a DJ will set the tone before transitioning into performances by local artists, keeping the energy high all day long. The parking lot will absolutely turn into a full-scale party.

Presented by T-Mobile, Visa, Oxford Circle Tattoos, Sony, Bud Light and Wilson Sporting Goods, Post Malone's Travelin' Tailgate is open to the public and runs from 12 PM - 6 PM at each stop.

TAILGATE DATES:

May 3 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

May 9 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

May 11 - Atlanta, GA- Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 18 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

May 24 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park

May 31 - Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

June 8 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

June 13 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

June 21 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

