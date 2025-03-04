Randy Travis Extends More Life Tour Into The Fall

(117) Country Music Hall of Fame member Randy Travis has announced additional dates for his "More Life Tour" in 2025! In the midst of a wildly successful Spring run, Travis, his original touring band, and special guest vocalist James Dupre are ready to bring this extraordinary musical experience to fans across the country. The tour promises an unforgettable journey through Travis' chart-topping hits, enhanced by video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film, and television. Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, March 7 at 10 a.m. venue local time at RandyTravis.com.
Although Travis does not perform vocally due to the effects of the stroke he survived in 2013, he does appear on stage with his wife, Mary, engaging with fans, interacting with the band, and celebrating the music throughout the show. Dupré and the band perform all of his iconic No. 1 hits, including "On the Other Hand," "Forever and Ever, Amen," and "Three Wooden Crosses."
The "More Life Tour" has already captivated fans with its heartfelt tribute to Travis' incredible career, and now, with even more opportunities to catch the show, country music lovers are in for an extraordinary experience. Known for his timeless voice and classic hits, Randy Travis has touched millions with his powerful storytelling and undeniable talent. This extended leg of the tour promises to bring fans in more cities even closer to the man behind the music, showcasing the unforgettable songs that made him a household name.
"The 'More Life Tour' celebrates something so much more than a musical moment in time-it's a gift to me to spend time with my fans, and my band, as James Dupre perfectly presents the songs that best define my career. We look forward to seeing you all somewhere along the way," said Randy Travis.
"I'm thrilled and honored to hit the road again with my hero and friend, Randy Travis. I'm looking forward to meeting and singing along with all the Randy Travis fans in 2025," said James Dupre.
"More Life Tour" Dates:
March 20 - Cedartown, Ga. - Cedartown PAC*
March 21 - Princeton, W.Va. - Chuck Mathena Center* - SOLD OUT
March 22 - Ashland, Ky. - Paramount Theatre*
April 10 - Joliet, Ill. - Rialto Square*
April 11 - Effingham, Ill. - Effingham Performance Center* - SOLD OUT
April 12 - Renfro Valley, Ky. - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center*
April 24 - Elkham, Ind. - The Lerner Theatre
April 25 - New Philadelphia, Ohio - Kent State PAC*
April 26 - Clarksburg, W.Va. - Robinson Grand PAC*
May 9 - The Woodlands, Texas - The High Horse*
May 10 - Arlington, Texas - Arlington Music Hall* - SOLD OUT
May 11 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater* - SOLD OUT
August 21 - Denver, Colo. - Paramount Theatre
August 23 - Cheyenne, Wyo. - Cheyenne Civic Center
August 25 - Gillette, Wyo. - CAM-PLEX Heritage Theatre
August 26 - Butte, Mont. - Mother Lode Theatre
August 27 - Missoula, Mont. - Dennison Theatre
August 28 - Boise, Idaho - Morrison Theatre
August 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Kingsbury Hall
September 18 - Peoria, Ill. - Peoria Civic Center
September 19 - Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Paramount Theatre
September 21 - Branson, Mo. - Clay Cooper Theater
September 26 - Hiawassee, Ga. - Dailey & Vincent Music Fest
September 27 - Dothan, Ala. - Dothan City Civic Center
October 1 - San Angelo, Texas - Murphy Hall
October 2 - Waco, Texas - Hippodrome
October 3 - San Antonio, Texas - Majestic Theatre
October 16 - Hagerstown, Md. - Maryland Theatre
October 17 - Reading, Pa. - Santander PAC
October 18 - Morristown, N.J. - Mayo Performing Arts Center
October 23 - Lexington, Ky. - Lexington Opera House
October 24 - Tiffin, Ohio - Ritz Theatre
October 25 - Roanoke, Va. - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 5 - Green Bay, Wis. - Meyer Theatre
November 6 - Rochester, Minn. - Mayo Civic Center
November 7 - St. Cloud, Minn. - Paramount Center for the Arts
November 8 - Grand Forks, N.D. - Chester Frtiz Auditorium
November 13 - Roanoke Rapids, N.C. - Weldon Mills Theatre
November 14 - Maryville, Tenn. - Clayton Center for the Arts
November 20 - Binghamton, N.Y. - Forum Theatre
November 21 - Concord, N.H. - Chubb Theatre
November 22 - Orono, Maine - Collins Center for the Arts
*tickets already on-sale
More dates to be announced
