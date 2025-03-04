Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long Tour

(VCG) Oscar and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham is hitting the road this summer with The Texas Gentlemen for the long-awaited The All Night Long Tour.
Bingham's first full tour since 2019, the 17-date headline run will kick off May 27 at 713 Music Hall in Houston, TX, making stops in New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Reno, Santa Barbara, and more before wrapping up on June 20 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA. The run also features a highly anticipated return to the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 3, following Bingham's sold-out 2024 performance that led to the release of Live at Red Rocks- the dynamic 16-song live recording he released this past November.
Presented by Bingham's Bourbon, The All Night Long Tour will offer fans a one-of-a-kind concert experience, marking the first time Bingham will headline a tour with no opener. Ryan Bingham & The Texas Gentlemen will take the stage for two electrifying sets - separated by an intermission - delivering an extended, immersive evening of music that embodies Bingham's signature style. At select venues, the intermission will be enhanced with carefully curated moments, including a Bingham's Bourbon pop-up lounge, exclusive merchandise, and special surprises, creating a thoughtfully crafted atmosphere that extends beyond the music.
TICKETS: Tickets and VIP Packages will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, March 5 at 10:00AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 7 at 10:00AM local time.
Before launching The All Night Long Tour, Bingham will take the stage at the Two Step Inn Festival on April 6 in Georgetown, TX. He also recently announced that he'll join Zach Bryan and John Mayer for a sold-out show at Michigan Stadium on September 27-the largest stadium in the United States-for a landmark night of music in Ann Arbor, MI.
Beyond the stage, Bingham has remained a familiar presence on screen, reprising his role as "Walker"-a character he has portrayed for five seasons-in the second half of Yellowstone Season 5, which culminated in a record-breaking season finale this past December. The episode drew 11.4 million same-day viewers, climbing to 13.1 million within three days, making it the most-watched season since the show's debut.
Ahead of the finale, Bingham surprised fans with his latest single "A Song for the Stone," his first original track written for the series. Performed in character during a campfire scene in an earlier episode, the haunting ballad served as a poignant tribute to Yellowstone's legacy, deeply resonating with audiences as the show wrapped its biggest season yet.
Known for his raw and emotive music, evocative storytelling, and trademark weather-beaten vocals, Bingham has risen over the years to become one of the most distinctive and authentic voices of his generation. His music defies classification, with folk, blues, country, and rock 'n roll all being part of the recipe. It's authentic, powerful, and the songs are rooted in real life - in survival and sacrifice and, yes, sometimes just having a damn good time.
Since his debut, Bingham has released six full-length studio albums-Mescalito (2007), Roadhouse Sun (2009), Junky Star (2010), Tomorrowland (2012), Fear and Saturday Night (2015), and American Love Song (2019)-along with two live albums and the 2023 EP Watch Out For The Wolf. His career has been defined by an uncompromising independent spirit, earning him top honors including a Grammy, Oscar, Golden Globe, and Critic's Choice Award, as well as the Americana Music Association's 'Artist of the Year.'
Beyond music, the multi-hyphenate artist has extended his creative reach into acting, with Bingham taking on notable roles in the hit TV series Yellowstone and films like Hostiles and Crazy Heart. Over the years, he has also built an accomplished portfolio of ventures, including The Bingham Recording Co., his independent label, which he has helmed for over a decade, and The Great Western, an annual two-day music festival and rodeo event held each fall in Fort Worth, Texas.
Most recently, after several years in the making, Bingham entered the spirits industry with the launch of Bingham Spirits. In 2024, the company debuted its first product, Bingham's Bourbon-a handcrafted Texas Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Currently available in Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada, and Florida, the brand is set for further expansion in 2025.
The All Night Long Tour
May 27 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
May 28 - New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans *ON SALE MARCH 14
May 30 - Cherokee, NC @ Harrah's Cherokee Resort Event Center
May 31 - Robinsonville, MS @ Bluesville at Horseshoe Tunica
June 1 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival ^
June 3 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 4 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater
June 6 - Loveland, CO @ Blue Arena
June 7 - Grand Junction, CO @ Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park
June 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA *ON SALE TBA
June 10 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
June 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
June 13 - Funner, CA @ Harrah's Resort SoCal
June 14 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
June 15 - Reno, NV @ Reno Ballroom
June 17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
June 18 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
June 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
^ Festival Date
