Tesla Reveal Special Record Store Day Release Plans

(OMG) Tesla proudly announces the release of a limited edition, double LP, Real to Reel Vol II, that is set to hit the shelves on Record Store Day, April 12, 2025.

Originally released only at shows, Real to Reel Vol II is a cover song studio album that pays homage to classic rock tunes from the late 1960s and early 1970s. Tesla brings their unique touch to these iconic tracks, recorded using analog tape and vintage equipment, with a dedication to preserving the raw, authentic sound of the era.

The album showcases the band's exceptional talent, captured in a live in studio setting, without the use of pro tools or an automated mixing console. The record was mixed by hand, sometimes with 6 hands on the mixing console at one time. Remarkably, TESLA accomplished the recording of 25 songs in just 30 days, working tirelessly from 10 am to midnight, pausing only for dinner.

Real to Reel Vol II is limited to just 2000 copies, the double LP will be available in a striking clear red vinyl, adding a visually stunning element to the auditory experience.

Tesla's Real to Reel Vol II promises to be a collector's item, offering fans a rare opportunity to own a piece of the band's history in a format celebrated by music enthusiasts worldwide.

Make sure to mark April 12, 2025, on your calendars and head to your nearest record store to secure your copy of this iconic release."

