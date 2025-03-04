Tyla Shares 'Push 2 Start Feat Sean Paul' Remix Video

(Epic) Tyla has just released the official music video for the remix to "Push 2 Start" that features GRAMMY Award-winning dancehall artist Sean Paul. The video was directed by Tyla herself along with Taylor Fauntleroy.
"Push 2 Start" is Tyla's latest breakout single from the deluxe edition of her debut album, TYLA+. The record has entered multiple charts globally, including the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, and currently holds #1 for 10 weeks on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Charts.
Next month, Tyla will perform at the Billboard Women In Music Awards and also receive the prestigious Impact Award for her undeniable global influence. Tyla is also set take the stage at numerous festivals this summer including Coachella in April along with Governors Ball and Bonnaroo in June here in the US. Her awe-inspiring impact continues to fuel her historic journey, and she has only just scratched the surface.
Watch Dasha's 'Not At This Party' Video
Tyla Delivers 'Shake Ah' Video
Tyla Unveils New Single 'Tears' For Coke Studio 2024
Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Plots First North American Solo Tour In Almost 30 Years- Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows- more
New Spiritbox Song Released By Mistake- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour Dates- Rush Reunion Highlights South Park 25th Anniversary Concert Release- more
Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82- -Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long TourBlake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour- more
Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More
Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona
Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Minus the Bear Announce First Performance Since 2018
An Evening With Testament Tour Announced
Randy Rhoads Coined The Term 'Headbangers'?
An Evening With Heart Tour To Feature Two Sets From Iconic Group
Exodus Launching Swarm Of Horror Tour With Deicide and Misfire
Tesla Reveal Special Record Store Day Release Plans
Iron Maiden Bruce Dickinson Plots First North American Solo Tour In Almost 30 Years
Slayer Recruit Amon Amart, Anthrax, Mastodon, Hatebreed For Two Big Shows