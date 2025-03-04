Tyla Shares 'Push 2 Start Feat Sean Paul' Remix Video

(Epic) Tyla has just released the official music video for the remix to "Push 2 Start" that features GRAMMY Award-winning dancehall artist Sean Paul. The video was directed by Tyla herself along with Taylor Fauntleroy.

"Push 2 Start" is Tyla's latest breakout single from the deluxe edition of her debut album, TYLA+. The record has entered multiple charts globally, including the Billboard Hot 100 Charts, and currently holds #1 for 10 weeks on Billboard US Afrobeats Songs Charts.

Next month, Tyla will perform at the Billboard Women In Music Awards and also receive the prestigious Impact Award for her undeniable global influence. Tyla is also set take the stage at numerous festivals this summer including Coachella in April along with Governors Ball and Bonnaroo in June here in the US. Her awe-inspiring impact continues to fuel her historic journey, and she has only just scratched the surface.

Related Stories

Watch Dasha's 'Not At This Party' Video

Tyla Delivers 'Shake Ah' Video

Tyla Unveils New Single 'Tears' For Coke Studio 2024

News > Tyla