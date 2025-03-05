Blondie's 'Call Me' Given Alt-Rock Makeover By Good Terms

(BPM) Alternative band Good Terms has debuted a brand new cover of Blondie's "Call Me". Their explosive version of the iconic track was crafted as part of Musora's On The Spot Series, in which artists are brought into the studio and given a surprise song to reimagine in their own style.

Furthermore, all Bandcamp proceeds from the song will be donated to vocalist Brian McShea and fiancee Stephanie Raynor's GoFundMe, started after the couple lost their home in the California wildfires. Their story has since captured national attention, providing hope and inspiration amidst the terrible tragedies.

"My favorite part of how this cover turned out was the process! It was so different for us; usually songs take over a year to be completed, and we almost never arrange things all together in a room with our instruments. It was a great feeling to start with an already-written song and just work out what we thought would be fun to play (and easy enough to arrange and remember well enough to play live in just one session)," shares vocalist / guitarist Brian McShea. "Moments like Geo and I working out the screaming and Zach writing a breakdown by himself while we all muted him until he was ready to show us usually happen over the course of many months, and to have them happen simultaneously was such an easy care-free feeling. If I had to pick an actual moment of the arrangement as my favorite, it would definitely be the second pre-chorus where Geo and I trade screams over solo drums with some big chord stabs. It's so hardcore and fun to perform.

Adds guitarist Zach Boucher: "Honestly, going into this experience was a little terrifying for me. I love the jam and collaborative live arranging, and I have done that more with the other guys in the room (in different bands/scenarios) than I have with most other people in my life, but Good Terms as a band had never done something like this together before. Going into this, I felt a pressure to deliver something 'Good Terms' with a process totally foreign to us, but the result was ultimately the furthest thing from my fears. Getting a result that is decidedly 'Good Terms' has only ever been achieved by me being able to sit alone with a song on my computer and write, re-write, tinker, etc. for as long as I felt necessary, but this arrangement we created together is actually one of the most genuinely 'Good Terms' sounding things we've ever made. Musora created the most comfortable and seamless environment for us to be creative in. The pressure and the deadline were extremely freeing, we knew we had to end the day with something finished that kicked ass and we did just that. Because of this experience, we've already discussed ways that we'd like to incorporate this type of workflow into our creative process for new songs. It makes me feel a little silly that we haven't been doing this together since day one."

Musora Content Director Ron Jackson also expressed his excitement at working with Good Terms: "I've been a fan of Good Terms for a while because they bring the full package-tight chemistry, strong communication, and a deep understanding of music. They grasp what it means to be a band today, from the humor to the hustle of self-promotion on social media. They're natural on camera, and I knew their intensity would do well with our audience. I couldn't be more excited for this episode-it's going to be an absolute banger!"

