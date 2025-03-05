Boys Noize Joining Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back World Tour

(GA) Boys Noize, the artist-producer has announced that he will be the opening artist for the entire Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back World Tour that is launching this spring.

Boys Noize (Alex Ridha), Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross previously worked together on Challengers [MIXED], as Ridha had reworked and remixed the original score by Reznor and Ross for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers movie OST.

The Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back World Tour kicks off in Europe in June and will move on to North America in August. See those dates as well as Boys Noize dates that will precede the trek below:

BOYS NOIZE on tour:

03/07 - Lisbon, Portugal @ 8 Marvila

03/15 - Madrid, Spain @ Code 166

03/27 - Miami, FL @ The Ground

03/28 - San Bernardino, CA @ Beyond Wonderland Festival

04/19 - Berlin, Germany @ RSO

04/20 - Beringen, Belgium @ Garnizoen 2025

04/25 - Jung-gu, South Korea @ EDC Korea

04/26 - Tokyo, Japan @ Zero

05/03 - Paris, FR @ Boiler Room

05/16 - Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas 2025

05/17 - Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas 2025

06/25 - Detroit, MI @ Movement Detroit 2025

BOYS NOIZE on tour with NINE INCH NAILS:

06/15 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

06/17 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

06/18 - London, UK @ The O2

06/20 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

06/21 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop (Festival)

06/24 - Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica Novegro

06/26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

06/27 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

06/29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

07/01 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

07/07 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena

07/08 - Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

08/06 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

08/08 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

08/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

08/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

08/15 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/17 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/19 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/20 - Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/23 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

08/26 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

08/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

08/31 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

09/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/05 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

09/06 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/09 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

09/10 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

09/12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/13 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

09/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

09/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

09/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

