Boys Noize Joining Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back World Tour

(GA) Boys Noize, the artist-producer has announced that he will be the opening artist for the entire Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back World Tour that is launching this spring.
Boys Noize (Alex Ridha), Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross previously worked together on Challengers [MIXED], as Ridha had reworked and remixed the original score by Reznor and Ross for Luca Guadagnino's Challengers movie OST.
The Nine Inch Nails' Peel It Back World Tour kicks off in Europe in June and will move on to North America in August. See those dates as well as Boys Noize dates that will precede the trek below:
BOYS NOIZE on tour:
03/07 - Lisbon, Portugal @ 8 Marvila
03/15 - Madrid, Spain @ Code 166
03/27 - Miami, FL @ The Ground
03/28 - San Bernardino, CA @ Beyond Wonderland Festival
04/19 - Berlin, Germany @ RSO
04/20 - Beringen, Belgium @ Garnizoen 2025
04/25 - Jung-gu, South Korea @ EDC Korea
04/26 - Tokyo, Japan @ Zero
05/03 - Paris, FR @ Boiler Room
05/16 - Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas 2025
05/17 - Las Vegas, NV @ EDC Las Vegas 2025
06/25 - Detroit, MI @ Movement Detroit 2025
BOYS NOIZE on tour with NINE INCH NAILS:
06/15 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
06/17 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
06/18 - London, UK @ The O2
06/20 - Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
06/21 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop (Festival)
06/24 - Milan, Italy @ Parco della Musica Novegro
06/26 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion
06/27 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle
06/29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
07/01 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
07/07 - Paris, France @ Accor Arena
07/08 - Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
08/06 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
08/08 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
08/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
08/15 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/17 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
08/19 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/20 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/22 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/23 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
08/26 - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
08/27 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/29 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/31 - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
09/02 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/03 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/05 - Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
09/06 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/09 - Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
09/10 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
09/12 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/13 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
09/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
09/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
09/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
