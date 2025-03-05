DE'WAYNE Shares 'highway robbery' video

(BPM) DE'WAYNE is ushering in a new era of music with the electric single "highway robbery." Accompanied by a striking music video that brings the song's rebellious spirit to life, DE'WAYNE is setting the stage for a bold new chapter.

This song is a high-energy anthem that captures DE'WAYNE in his purest form, blending shimmery guitars, soulful funk-infused vocals, and irresistible, two-step-ready drums. Produced in collaboration with Dylan Bauld (flor) the track channels influence from Ohio Players to Nina Simone to Bruce Springsteen while remaining unapologetically modern and true to himself.

"The title was inspired by a heartfelt connection with my partner. She didn't literally steal my heart-but I left the door wide open for it. I wrote this song as a poem first, and it evolved into this rock'n'roll soul influence. It feels good to be locked in!" shares DE'WAYNE.

Following the release of his 2024 EP I WANT YOU MORE THAN ANYBODY WANTS YOU, DE'WAYNE has solidified himself as a force to be reckoned with. Constantly pushing boundaries, he is redefining Black rock music one song at a time.

With "highway robbery," he establishes himself as a fearless trailblazer in rock, fusing genres with raw authenticity. DE'WAYNE is on a mission to show the world that neither people nor music should be confined to one box.

