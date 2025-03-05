Justin Hayward Expands The Blue World Tour

(KP) Legendary Moody Blues frontman Justin Hayward has added additional dates to The 'Blue World' Tour 2025. These shows represent a rare chance for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's fans to connect with and hear the music that he loves presented with a truly personal touch. Joining Justin are band members Mike Dawes, Julie Ragins and Karmen Gould.

Justin Hayward OBE has enjoyed a career which is now in its fifth decade. He is best known as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the iconic Moody Blues, whose hits include the masterful 'Nights in White Satin', 'Tuesday Afternoon', 'Question', 'The Voice' and the US top 40 hits 'I Know You're Out there Somewhere' and In Your Wildest Dreams': plus other classic, era and genre-defining hits. These laid the foundation for the incredible success story of the Moody Blues - as well as Hayward's solo work - which continues to this day.

Already established as a songwriter, he joined the Moody Blues in 1966. Hitting his stride immediately with 'Fly Me High', he followed it with 'Nights in White Satin' and 'Tuesday Afternoon' from the seminal album Days of Future Past. The Moody Blues sold 70 million albums worldwide, which includes 18 platinum and gold LPs. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Hayward created several solo albums such as Songwriter, Night Flight, Moving Mountains and 'Classic Blue' with long-time friend Mike Batt, and The View From the Hill. He hit the Top Ten globally in 1978 with 'Forever Autumn' - created for Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds album. Hayward took to the stage and starred in its spectacular live production. His Spirits Of The Western Sky (2013) was followed by DVD Spirits...Live, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Video chart. All The Way followed - a compilation of solo work and live performances. In 2020, Justin took to YouTube for the 'Tuesday Afternoon Video Series' where he performed and discussed many of his key tracks: this led to the digital album Tuesday Afternoons: The Audio Files. Justin continues to record new music; in 2021 releasing 'One Summer Day' and 'My Juliette', and 'Living For Love' in 2022.

April 2025

15 - The Parker - Ft. Laudcrdale, Fl

16 - Sunrise Theatre - Fort Pierce, Fl

18 - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

19 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL

21 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

23- CenterStage - Atlanta, GA

27 - Pantages Theatre- Minneapolis MN

29 - Scottish Rite Theatre - Peoria, Il

May 2025

1 - The Arcada Theatre - St. Charles, Il

2 - Sharon Lynne Wilson Centere for the Arts - Brookfield, WI

10 - Great Canadian Casino Vancouver - Coquitlam, BC

13 - Tacoma Arts Live - Pantages Theater - Tacoma, WA

15- Elsinore Theatre - Salem, OR

17 - Harrah's Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV

20 - Palace of Fine Arts - San Francisco, CA

