Maestrick Recruit Caligula's Horse's Jim Grey For 'Agbara'

(FP) Maestrick are thrilled to announce the release of their upcoming new studio album, 'Espresso Della Vita: Lunare' out on May 2, 2025, via Frontiers Music Srl. The new single and accompanying lyric video, "Agbara", featuring Caligula's Horse vocalist Jim Grey, are available now.

Vocalist Fabio Caldeira described the new song: "'Agbara' is a fusion of diverse musical influences, blending Afro-Brazilian rhythms like Maracatu and Samba with their unique metal style. Inspired by artists like Hermeto Pascoal and Sérgio Mendes, the song embodies artistic plurality and cultural unity. Featuring Jim Grey of Caligula's Horse singing in both English and Portuguese, along with the all-female Maracatu group Movimento Baque Mulher, 'Agbara' represents strength and power through the union of different cultures, languages, and musical styles".

About the collaboration with Jim Grey, he added: "Jim's dedication and respect for our work was incredible. From the beginning, he was interested in all aspects of the song, the meaning of the lyrics, and even sang in Portuguese. The results exceeded any expectations we could have had!"

Caldeira also commented on the new record: "Thirteen years ago, we began what would become 'Espresso Della Vita,' a project that would tell the story of a one-day train journey as a metaphor for our journey in life. It was divided into two albums: Solare (daytime) and Lunare (nighttime). Partnering up with Frontiers for the release of Lunare is unprecedented to us".

"'Lunare' is our most ambitious, grandiose work and the ultimate representation of our vision as artists to date. We are storytellers, musical illustrators of scenes, landscapes, and feelings. We could not be prouder and more excited for what this journey will bring!", he continued.

