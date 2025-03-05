Moon Fever Premiere 'TV Skin' Video Ahead Of Steel Panther Tour

(PFA) Seattle rockers Moon Fever have shared the King Zabb directed music video for their new track "TV Skin." The song is the latest from their debut album, Forever Sleep.

Moon Fever, comprised of Triston Bracht [vocals], Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums], has been making waves with their signature high-energy performances and infectious rock hooks. The band released their debut album Forever Sleep last month which garnered them critical and fan acclaim.

After a successful sold-out show at the Viper Room for industry last month, the band will be joining Steel Panther on their highly anticipated Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour across the United States. Fans can watch them bring Forever Sleep alive and see why they have earned their reputation as one of rock's most promising acts.

Moon Fever on tour

Mar. 05 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Mar. 06 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Mar. 08 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom

Mar. 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Mar. 12 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

Mar. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Mar. 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Mar. 16 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater

Mar. 18 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre

Mar. 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Mar. 22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

Mar. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

Mar. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Mar. 27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Mar. 28 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Resort

