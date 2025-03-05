Moon Fever Premiere 'TV Skin' Video Ahead Of Steel Panther Tour

(PFA) Seattle rockers Moon Fever have shared the King Zabb directed music video for their new track "TV Skin." The song is the latest from their debut album, Forever Sleep.
Moon Fever, comprised of Triston Bracht [vocals], Mitch Micoley [guitar], Dave Orton [bass], and Troy Wageman [drums], has been making waves with their signature high-energy performances and infectious rock hooks. The band released their debut album Forever Sleep last month which garnered them critical and fan acclaim.
After a successful sold-out show at the Viper Room for industry last month, the band will be joining Steel Panther on their highly anticipated Feel the Steel 15th Anniversary Tour across the United States. Fans can watch them bring Forever Sleep alive and see why they have earned their reputation as one of rock's most promising acts.
Moon Fever on tour
Mar. 05 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Mar. 06 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Mar. 08 - Billings, MT - Pub Station Ballroom
Mar. 11 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Mar. 12 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre
Mar. 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
Mar. 15 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Mar. 16 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Fremont Theater
Mar. 18 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre
Mar. 20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Mar. 22 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
Mar. 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
Mar. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
Mar. 27 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
Mar. 28 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino & Resort
