Nick Menza Documentary Second Screening Announced

(OMG) BayView Entertainment, in partnership with Ellefson Films and Screaming Butterfly Entertainment, have announced a second event for the Nick Menza documentary, This Was My Life, Nick Menza's Metal Memories With Megadeth And Beyond.

This special event will be held on Thursday, April 17th, at Hawthorne Theatre , located at 300 Lafayette Ave, Hawthorne, NJ 07506. Members of the cast and crew will be in attendance for a Q&A session after the screening of the film.

The film is an in-depth exploration of the life of Nick Menza, the former drummer of Megadeth, and one of the greatest thrash metal drummers of all time. It is a collection of stories from his childhood all the way through to the end of his life, recounted by those who knew him best. The documentary, authorized by the Menza family, will be the first to memorialize the drummer's legacy.

Tickets for the event may be purchased here and watch the trailer below:

