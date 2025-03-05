The Jesus Lizard Preview RSD Release With 'I'm Tired of Being Your Mother'

(Speakeasy) The Jesus Lizard have released "I'm Tired of Being Your Mother," the final post-Rack digital single and the last preview of the band's three-song Record Store Day exclusive EP, Flux.
"When a friend of mine was about eight years old, living outside of New Orleans, his mother once said to him, in a slow, dull drawl, 'Im tired uh bein' yo mutha'," David Yow shares. "That really struck me. The lyrics are actual quotes of awful things mothers have said to their children. Heartbreaking!!"
Available on black vinyl with an etched B-side, Flux also features "Cost of Living" and "Westside." The band recently wrapped up sold-out tours across the Eastern U.S. and the U.K., with additional U.S. and European dates kicking off in May.
The Guardian called their performances a "growling, spit-flecked fusion of pummeling songs and acerbic wit," while Mojo described the band "as titanium-tough and gimlet-sharp as ever." WXPN simply summed it up as "absolutely feral."
