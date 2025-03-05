Watch Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII Trailer

(FD) A trailer has been revealed for Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII, the newly restored version of the groundbreaking 1972 film directed by Adrian Maben, returns to cinemas worldwide from 24 April 2025.

Digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage, with enhanced audio newly mixed by Steven Wilson, the upcoming theatrical release presents the definitive version of this pioneering film. Screening in cinemas and IMAX worldwide from 24 April.

The 2025 release of Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII is accompanied by the live album, set for release by Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music, on CD, Digital Audio, and for the very first time in Dolby Atmos and on vinyl, from 2 May.

Pink Floyd At Pompeii pre-dates the release of The Dark Side Of The Moon. The film documents what Pink Floyd did before they became giants of the album charts on both sides of the Atlantic - where their music remains celebrated to this day. Set in the hauntingly beautiful ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheatre in Pompeii, Italy, this unique and immersive film captures Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience. Filmed in October 1971, the performance marked the very first live concert to take place at Pompeii, and features the vital 'Echoes,' 'A Saucerful of Secrets,' and 'One of These Days.' The breathtaking visuals of the amphitheatre, captured both day and night, amplify the magic of the performance. Additionally, the film includes rare behind-the-scenes footage of the band beginning work on The Dark Side of the Moon at Abbey Road Studios.

Nick Mason said "Pink Floyd: Live At Pompeii is a rare and unique document of the band performing live in the period prior to The Dark Side Of The Moon."

The film has been meticulously hand restored, frame-by-frame, from the original 35mm cut negative - discovered in five dubiously labelled cans within Pink Floyd's own archives. This momentous breakthrough unearthed the very film that rolled through the cameras during those sweltering days amidst the ruins of Pompeii over 50 years ago.

Led by Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd, the team's mission was to preserve the integrity and beauty of the original picture. The film was scanned in 4K using advanced techniques to ensure the finest, sharpest detail. Colors were enhanced, and every frame was meticulously reviewed and repaired, maintaining a natural and vivid appearance with minimal grain adjustments.

"Since 1994, I have searched for the elusive film rushes of Pink Floyd At Pompeii, so the recent discovery of the 1972 original 35mm cut negative was a very special moment. The newly restored version presents the first full 90-minute cut, combining the 60-minute source edit of the performance with the additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments filmed shortly after," said Lana Topham, Director of Restoration for Pink Floyd.

The film also features stunning sound quality with a new theatrical and home entertainment mix by Steven Wilson in 5.1 and Dolby Atmos that enhances the film's depth and clarity, preserving the authenticity and spirit of the original 1972 release. Wilson's aim was to remain faithful to how the band would have sounded on those scorching hot days in 1971.

Wilson added, "Ever since my dad brainwashed me as a kid by playing The Dark Side of the Moon on repeat, Pink Floyd has been my favourite band. They are my "Beatles", deeply ingrained in my musical DNA. I first saw Pompeii from a grainy print at a local cinema. It made an incredible impression on me with its untethered and exploratory rock music made by four musicians that seemed to epitomise the notion of intellectual cool. It was an honour to remix the soundtrack to accompany Lana Topham's incredible restoration of the film, which looks like it could've been filmed yesterday."

The accompanying album release Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII will see the performance presented as a full-length live record for the very first time. The 2025 remix by Steven Wilson is newly available on CD/LP/Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital Audio/Dolby Atmos from 2 May.

Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII is presented by RM Productions and directed by Adrian Maben. It is executive produced by Reiner Moritz and Michelle Arnaud. Sony Music Vision is the distributor.

Tickets are on sale now at www.pinkfloyd.film. Visit the event website for more information and ticketing details for IMAX and standard format cinemas.

Album Track listing

Side A

1. Pompeii Intro

2. Echoes - Part 1

3. Careful With That Axe, Eugene

Side B

1. A Saucerful of Secrets

2. Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun

Side C

1. One of These Days

2. Mademoiselle Nobs

2. Echoes - Part 2

Side D

1. Careful With that Axe, Eugene - Alternate take

2. A Saucerful of Secrets - Unedited

