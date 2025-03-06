Balu Brigada Rock Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

(Atlantic) Balu Brigada just made their late-night television debut with a seismic and showstopping performance of their buzzing single "So Cold" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!

The duo took the stage and delivered a slick and swaggering rendition of the fan favorite track. With style and spirit, Balu Brigada emanated pure star power with the knockout performance.

The band recently released their new single, "The Question," available everywhere now via ARRO/Atlantic Records after playing it live for fans on their US headline tour.

Tonight, the band conclude their completely sold-out US headline run of shows, the Can't Be Your Dog Tour, with a gig at Baby's All Right in the Auckland, NZ-based band's adopted hometown of Brooklyn, NY. This follows sellouts in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Chicago.

