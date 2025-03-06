Blusher Stream New Single 'Racer'

(Atlantic) Australian pop trio Blusher are opening a new chapter with the pulsating and addictive "Racer". Teasing the song in January while opening for Sugababes on their Australian tour, the anthemic track hears them going full turbo with their electronic soundscape and slick pop melodies.

Of the song Blusher explain, "Being a Racer means being your own stunt person, the main character of your own life. It's being the person to start the dance floor while the rest of the party is worrying about what people think." They add, "The song was written the morning after we went to a secret rave in downtown LA. We danced under a bridge and watched as people lit off fireworks from its highest point. The next day, sleep deprived and inspired, we bottled that feeling of euphoria and Racer was born."

"We want Racer to be the song that people turn up loud when they're feeling sad or stressed, that helps them strut into the most unfazed, unstoppable, fastest version of themselves. It's ultimately about our friendship and how we bring out the Racer in each other."

Currently on tour in North America supporting Swedish hitmakers NOTD, they will also perform at Coca-Cola Sip And Sounds Festival this Friday in Austin alongside Halsey, Khalid, Benson Boone, and Suki Waterhouse. Over the past two years they have supported Sugababes, Tove Lo, Aurora and The Rions in Australia, and Dadi Freyr in the UK, Europe and North America. Additionally in the UK they played in Leicester Square for London Pride, at BST Hyde Park headlined by Kylie Minogue, performed at Latitude Festival as well as their debut London headline show. In December 2024 they conducted their debut sold out headline Australian tour.

