EMF and Spacehog Announce U.S. Tour

(Reybee) EMF and Spacehog have announced that they are teaming up to launching U.S. Tour that kicks off on June 14th in San Jose, CA and focuses their routing around the West Coast, including dates in San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Las Vegas.

"We're so looking forward to getting back on the road, reconnecting with everyone, and sharing these moments together again," says Spacehog vocalist/bassist Royston Langdon. "To be out there with EMF makes it all the more special - we can't wait to see all your faces and feel that energy once more."

Adds drummer Jonny Cragg, "I am personally very excited at the prospect of playing with EMF who were such a big part of my youth in Leeds - both playing in bands and going to the clubs. Sometimes it's just about waiting for the perfect wave and riding it to the shore."

Echoes EMF's vocalist James Atkin, "The fact Spacehog is joining us on this double headline jaunt is just the icing on the cake for EMF."



Jun 14 - San Jose CA - The Ritz

Jun 15 - San Francisco CA - Great American Music Hall

Jun 17 - Portland OR - Star Theater

Jun 18 - Seattle WA - The Neptune

Jun 20 - Salt Lake City UT - Metro Music Hall

Jun 21 - Denver CO - Oriental Theater

Jun 23 - Phoenix AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Jun 24 - San Diego CA - Music Box

Jun 26 - Santa Ana CA - The Observatory

Jun 27 - Los Angeles CA - The Regent

Jun 28 - Las Vegas NV - House of Blues

