Halestorm Announce U.S. Tour Dates With Volbeat

(AWPR) Halestorm will return to the US this July with Danish rock icons VOLBEAT for their "Greatest of All Tours Worldwide" trek, following their European trek with Iron Maiden.

The band will join the tour for 24 dates in July and August, stopping in California, New Hampshire, and everything in between. Ticket pre-sales begin on Monday, March 10 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10am local time.

The GRAMMY-winning hard rock band has been at work in the studio writing and recording the follow-up to 2022's Back From The Dead. More information, details, and music will be revealed soon.

Halestorm: On Tour 2025

May 27- June 28: Supporting Iron Maiden (where noted)

July 17-August 6: VOLBEAT "Greatest of All Tours Worldwide" (newly announced)

APRIL

15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall (Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions)

17 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place (Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions)

18 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre (Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions)

21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall (Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions)

MAY

15 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville (festival date)

17 - Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock (festival date)

27 and 28 - Budapest - Sportarena (supporting Iron Maiden)

31 - Prague, Czechia - Letany Airport (supporting Iron Maiden)

JUNE

1 - Bratislava, Slovakia - O'Nepelu Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

3 - Leipzig, Saxony - Felsenkeller Leipzig (supporting Iron Maiden)

5 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks (festival date)

7 - Stavanger, Norway - Viking Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

12 and 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - 3Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)

16 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)

18 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas (headline date)

19 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium Riga (headline date)

23 - Lille, France - Aeronef (headline date)

25 - Dublin, Ireland - Malahide Castle (supporting Iron Maiden)

28 - London, UK - London Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)

JULY

1 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks (headline date)

2 - Eindhoven - Effenaar (headline date)

17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

22 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheatre

24 - Wheatland, CA - Kia Forum

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

AUGUST 2025

2 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

12 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

13 - Gilford, NH - Bank NH Pavilion

14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

16 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Center

21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

23 - Marshfield, WI - Central Wisconsin State Fair (headline date)

Related Stories

Lzzy Hale Open To Rocking With Skid Row Again

Halestorm's Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions Preview Released

I Prevail Expand True Power As Halestorm Collab Tops Chart

Lzzy Hale Sparks Linkin Park Speculation With Surprise Cover

News > Halestorm