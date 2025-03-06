Halestorm Announce U.S. Tour Dates With Volbeat

(AWPR) Halestorm will return to the US this July with Danish rock icons VOLBEAT for their "Greatest of All Tours Worldwide" trek, following their European trek with Iron Maiden.
The band will join the tour for 24 dates in July and August, stopping in California, New Hampshire, and everything in between. Ticket pre-sales begin on Monday, March 10 and go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 14 at 10am local time.
The GRAMMY-winning hard rock band has been at work in the studio writing and recording the follow-up to 2022's Back From The Dead. More information, details, and music will be revealed soon.
Halestorm: On Tour 2025
May 27- June 28: Supporting Iron Maiden (where noted)
July 17-August 6: VOLBEAT "Greatest of All Tours Worldwide" (newly announced)
APRIL
15 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall (Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions)
17 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place (Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions)
18 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre (Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions)
21 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall (Lzzy and Joe: The Living Room Sessions)
MAY
15 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville (festival date)
17 - Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock (festival date)
27 and 28 - Budapest - Sportarena (supporting Iron Maiden)
31 - Prague, Czechia - Letany Airport (supporting Iron Maiden)
JUNE
1 - Bratislava, Slovakia - O'Nepelu Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)
3 - Leipzig, Saxony - Felsenkeller Leipzig (supporting Iron Maiden)
5 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks (festival date)
7 - Stavanger, Norway - Viking Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)
12 and 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - 3Arena (supporting Iron Maiden)
16 - Helsinki, Finland - Olympic Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)
18 - Tallinn, Estonia - Helitehas (headline date)
19 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium Riga (headline date)
23 - Lille, France - Aeronef (headline date)
25 - Dublin, Ireland - Malahide Castle (supporting Iron Maiden)
28 - London, UK - London Stadium (supporting Iron Maiden)
JULY
1 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks (headline date)
2 - Eindhoven - Effenaar (headline date)
17 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
21 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
22 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheatre
24 - Wheatland, CA - Kia Forum
26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
28 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
29 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
AUGUST 2025
2 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
4 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
9 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
12 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
13 - Gilford, NH - Bank NH Pavilion
14 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
16 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
19 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Center
21 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
22 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
23 - Marshfield, WI - Central Wisconsin State Fair (headline date)
