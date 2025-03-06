.

Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Shares New L. A. Project Track 'My Way Space Fuzz'

03-06-2025
Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Shares New L. A. Project Track 'My Way Space Fuzz'

(MDPR) Bill Kelliher of Mastodon has announced the release of "My Way Space Fuzz," the latest single from the Portuguese stoner rock band L. A. Project.

The track, now available for streaming across all major platforms, is the first glimpse of their upcoming EP and marks a bold evolution in the band's sound.

Known for their melodic hard rock influences, L. A. Project dives into heavier, doom-infused stoner rock territory with this release, delivering massive riffs and a darker, more atmospheric vibe.

Related Stories
Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Shares New L. A. Project Track 'My Way Space Fuzz'

Rascal Flatts Announce 'LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS'

She Wants Revenge's Justin Warfield Launches 'Jet Plane' video

AWOLNATION Shares Live Acoustic Video For 'Barbarian'

Michigander Marks Album Release With 'I'll Be OK' Video

News > L. A. Project

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Spineshank Reunite For The Height of Callousness 25th Anniversary Tour- Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Ghost- more

Ghost Deliver 'Satanized' Video To Herald 'Skeleta' Album- Watch Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII Trailer- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82- -Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long TourBlake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour- more

Reviews

International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth

Latest News

Halestorm Announce U.S. Tour Dates With Volbeat

Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Shares New L. A. Project Track 'My Way Space Fuzz'

Thornhill Premiere 'TONGUES' Video

Krooked Tongue Go DIY For 'Let 'Em Loose' Video

Balu Brigada Rock Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Neurosis' Steve Von Till Announces Solo Album With 'Watch Them Fade'

The Doors Fans Can Visit Historic Locations With New Maps Guide

Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Slipknot, A7X Lead Rock For People Lineup