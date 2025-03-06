Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Shares New L. A. Project Track 'My Way Space Fuzz'

(MDPR) Bill Kelliher of Mastodon has announced the release of "My Way Space Fuzz," the latest single from the Portuguese stoner rock band L. A. Project.

The track, now available for streaming across all major platforms, is the first glimpse of their upcoming EP and marks a bold evolution in the band's sound.

Known for their melodic hard rock influences, L. A. Project dives into heavier, doom-infused stoner rock territory with this release, delivering massive riffs and a darker, more atmospheric vibe.

