Megadeth Partners With Frontiers For New Album

(SRO) Megadeth has announced an agreement for founder and frontman Dave Mustaine's Tradecraft imprint with the Frontiers Label Group's new imprint, BLKIIBLK. In this new arrangement, BKLIIBLK-which is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of heavy music-will exclusively release the iconic band's forthcoming album globally.

"When I first met Tom Lipsky and Bob Chiappardi back in the day I had no idea we would be working together again so many years in the future," Dave Mustaine says. "I look forward to working with Serafino and the team in Italy and I can't wait for the fans to hear the songs from our new record."

This new and exciting collaboration with one of the most influential and groundbreaking bands in heavy metal history marks a significant moment for both the label and metal fans worldwide. BLKIIBLK aims to bring a fresh perspective by focusing on innovative and boundary-pushing artists. With a mission to support and elevate the genre, the imprint strives to showcase talent that is both pioneering and influential.

"As the owner of Frontiers, I am honoured to be working with Megadeth, a band that has shaped the sound of metal for decades. This collaboration reflects our dedication to bringing the best in rock and metal to our audience", said Serafino Perugino, President & CEO of Frontiers Label Group.

"Myself, Justis Mustaine and Steve Ross at CTK Enterprises are extremely excited for the partnership with Dave Mustaine's Tradecraft Records and BLKIIBLK," says Danny Nozell, CEO, CTK. "Looking forward to getting this new album out to the world and combining teams with Serafino and Tom for the global attack."

Tom Lipsky, Head of A&R of North America for Frontiers Label Group, commented: "When BLKIIBLK Records was formed, the very first artist we agreed was ideal to define the creative mission of the label was Megadeth. Now, it is a reality. The band is crushing it in the studio. Danny Nozell, Justis Mustaine, Steve Ross and the team at CTK are developing an incredible global plan, and our team is thrilled, primed and ready to shake up the world of hard rock and metal!"

Related Stories

Nick Menza Documentary Second Screening Announced

The David Ellefson Show podcast Is Coming

Disturbed Recruit Megadeth For The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Leg

Nick Menza Documentary Red Carpet Screening Announced

News > Megadeth