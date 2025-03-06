Neurosis' Steve Von Till Announces Solo Album With 'Watch Them Fade'

(a/s) Neurosis vocalist/guitarist Steve Von Till has shared a video for his new track "Watch Them Fade", which comes from his forthcoming solo album "Alone In A World Of Wounds" that will hit stores on May 16th.

Ploughing a different furrow, Alone in a World of Wounds is a collection of sweeping gothic tinged Americana, tripped out drones, beautiful world weary vocal melodies and slowly unfurling cello arrangements. Initially inspired by the harmonic resonance of piano and synths and his long standing love of ambient music, Alone in a World of Wounds follows 2021's No Wilderness Deep Enough in reflective ambience. Opening up his voice in ways he has never done before, the album's genesis came via intuitive improvisations. "The complex overtones of upright piano and synthesisers really inspired me to sing out more, to seek out the implied harmonies, and to find unique approaches within the limitations of my voice." says Von Till.

While Alone in a World of Wounds may be far removed from the caustic aggression of Neurosis, make no mistake - the life-giving energy of punk rock and DIY ethic continue to provide deep inspiration and grounding to him. The search for deeper connection, living with the sorrow of our separation from the natural world, and relying on gut level instinct to get closer to the primal creative state are all key to Von Till's process.

"It is the transcendent nature of music, the cathartic healing process where I can leave everything behind and become one with sound. When you allow yourself to go beyond the ordinary you might be fortunate enough to find a moment where you are creating in alignment with the flow of the river of the universe."

Recorded mostly at his barn studio at home in Idaho and mixed at Circular Ruin in Brooklyn, NY, with storied producer Randall Dunn (Jóhann Jóhannsson, Sunn O))), Earth, Jim Jarmusch), Alone in a World of Wounds also boasts cover artwork from Spokane, WA based alternative process photographer Brian Deemy - who works with colloidal wet plate 'tintype' aesthetics, which compliment Von Till's uniquely ancient yet grounded aesthetic, and one that perfectly matches his desire to reimagine the connection between the human and the more than human world.

"I often wonder where the psychological break was that caused the fatal delusion that we have dominion over the natural world, how it is reduced to existing solely for our benefit. Whenever that disconnect was - I believe it to be the root of most of our problems as a society, in relationships, and even within ourselves and our own minds. It always comes back to the fact that we must have a conscious shift back to understanding that we're all part of a living animate earth: and that we need to think of the rivers and the mountains and the weather as part of us and us as part of the world.

"We are wild things but we've forgotten. Without this shift in consciousness we're screwed. That's the overarching theme. And when I look back on my life it's becoming more explicit and more clear that this is always what I've been singing about"

