Rascal Flatts Announce 'LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS'

(The GreenRoom) Rascal Flatts announced their forthcoming collaboration project, LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS, will be releasing June 6th via Big Machine Records. Featuring nine reimagined beloved Rascal Flatts hits and their latest record-breaking single "I Dare You" with Jonas Brothers, the band recruited an eclectic lineup of guest artists from all walks of life, celebrating the impact and timelessness of the trio's 25-year-old catalogue.

Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Brandon Lake, Ashley Cooke, Backstreet Boys, Jordan Davis, Lzzy Hale, and Kelly Clarkson are taking the reins, each infusing their individual music styles to create all-new arrangements of timeless hits.

"It was such an honor to create this project with such incredibly talented artists, it's a pretty indescribable feeling having your colleagues and friends do your songs in such unique ways and knock your socks off with the results," reflected Gary LeVox. "This album is just another attempt for us to thank our fans for the blessings they've given us on this crazy journey the past 25 years, thanks for riding along with us!"

Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets Album Tracklist:

1. "I Dare You" (with Jonas Brothers)

2. "Fast Cars And Freedom" (with Jason Aldean)

3. "My Wish" (with Carly Pearce)

4. "Mayberry" (with Blake Shelton)

5. "Stand" (with Brandon Lake)

6. "Summer Nights" (with Ashley Cooke)

7. "What Hurts The Most" (with Backstreet Boys)

8. "Yours If You Want It" (with Jordan Davis)

9. "Life Is A Highway" (with Lzzy Hale)

10. "I'm Movin' On" (with Kelly Clarkson)

The announcement will be celebrated with a return to the iconic group's roots, hitting the stage for a hometown show in Columbus, OH, tonight (3/6) as part of their nearly sold-out LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR. They will continue their tour of the Buckeye State this weekend with stops in Toledo (3/7) and Youngstown (3/8). Rascal Flatts made their "triumphant" return to the stage last month, praised as their "harmonies are stronger than ever before as they effortlessly sang in perfect sync throughout the duration of the nearly 90-minute concert, further cementing their status as country music legends," (Music Mayhem).

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

3/6 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena SOLD OUT

3/7 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center SOLD OUT

3/8 Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre SOLD OUT

3/13 Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena SOLD OUT

3/14 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena SOLD OUT

3/15 Allentown, PA - PPL Center SOLD OUT

3/20 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Propst Arena SOLD OUT

3/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

3/22 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena SOLD OUT

3/27 Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

3/28 Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME SOLD OUT

3/29 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

4/3 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena SOLD OUT

4/4 Orlando, FL - Kia Center SOLD OUT

4/5 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena SOLD OUT

