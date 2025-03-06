Ray Bull 'Reelin' With New Video

(The Syndicate) Brooklyn duo Ray Bull have shared a video for their latest single, "Reelin" today, on the eve of kicking off their North American tour, tomorrow night in Washington, DC.

"Reelin" is featured on Ray Bull's new EP, Little Acts Of Violence, which dropped last month via AWAL. The tour runs throughout the U.S. wrapping in Los Angeles, April 25 at the Troubadour.

With Little Acts Of Violence, Ray Bull upped the ante with their most direct and diverse set of songs to date. The EP also expanded the pair's creative circle, featuring production work from both Patrick Wimberly (MGMT, Lil Yachty) and Laiko (Lizzy McAlpine, Medium Build). Tucker and Aaron have been building momentum for the release the past year, dropping singles including "Better Than Nothing" and the EP's title track, touring in support of both Stephen Sanchez and Ricky Montgomery, performing at festivals such as Osheaga and Shaky Knees. The music has been embraced by fans and industry alike, with Spotify placing them on the cover of the Lorem playlist.

Last week in New York City the guys tested their music knowledge and recorded a session for Track Star. The band also announced May UK headline dates in both London and Manchester, both of which sold out immediately upon sale, followed by a performance at The Great Escape.

Tucker and Aaron met in New York City while studying at Cooper Union. Realizing they shared budding musical interests, the two began collaborating on each other's separate projects before recognizing that each's unique perspective brought something better to the whole. During the COVID lockdown, their visual arts background merged with their budding musical interests, and the pair found an outlet on social media, where they have amassed over 1 million followers across Instagram and TikTok alone.

They released their debut album, Baby Mode, in 2021, followed in 2023 by the Easy Way To Lose EP. Throughout, Ray Bull have done things their own way with writing, recording, artwork, content and promotion. With music being a relatively new creative outlet and having never played in prior bands in high school or college, Tucker and Aaron have been entirely free to forge their own vision, something more idiosyncratic that goes beyond genres or the need to fit in. And it's worked, both for them as artists and musicians, but also for audiences looking to fill an emotional and sonic need: "The New Things Dies," released on the East Way To Lose EP, has garnered well over 10M streams across platforms.

Tour Dates [purchase tickets]:

03/07 - Washington, DC @ The Atlantis (LOW TICKETS)

03/08 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

03/09 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/11 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison (SOLD OUT)

03/12 - Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch

03/14 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups (LOW TICKETS)

03/15 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/16 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry (SOLD OUT)

03/18 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill Duck Room

03/20 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Altar (LOW TICKETS)

03/21 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 (LOW TICKETS)

04/12 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

04/14 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall (LOW TICKETS)

04/15 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's (LOW TICKETS)

04/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court (LOW TICKETS)

04/19 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall (LOW TICKETS)

04/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

04/24 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room (LOW TICKETS)

04/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour (LOW TICKETS)

05/13 - Manchester, UK @ The Lodge at Deaf Institute (SOLD OUT)

05/14 - London, UK @ The Lower Third (SOLD OUT)

05/16 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

