Spineshank Reunite For The Height of Callousness 25th Anniversary Tour

(Atom Splitter) Spineshank have announced they will reunite in 2025 for the 25th anniversary of their landmark release, 2000's The Height of Callousness, with a revamped lineup featuring original/founding members.

The lineup will feature vocalist Jonny Santos; drummer Tommy Decker; and bassist Rob Garcia, rounded out with the addition of guitarists Tommy Decker, Jr. and Jason Hager (Years of Fire, ex-Chimaira).

The reunited Spineshank have announced several major festival appearances including Louder Than Life, Inkcarceration, and Aftershock, as well as a co-headlining tour with The Union Underground, dubbed AN EDUCATION IN CALLOUSNESS, with both bands celebrating their respective 2000 releases played in their entirety.

"We are beyond excited to be able to celebrate 25 years of The Height of Callousness," says Decker. "This is the record that defined us as a band and changed our lives. We can't wait to play all of these songs and share the memories with all of you who lived it with us."

Santos shares his bandmate's enthusiasm, saying, "We are extremely excited to celebrate the return of Spineshank for the 25th anniversary of The Height of Callousness tour, and get to share this milestone with the people who were there back then, and the new fans that never got the chance to see us play. Truly an honor!!!"

"It's amazing that 25 years later people still react to The Height of Callousness the way they do," shares Garcia. "We're excited to get out and play these songs again, see old friends, and throw down for all the new fans who never got to see Spineshank the first time around!"

The band has also announced plans to release a new track this spring to digital outlets, which will be the first new SPINESHANK music released since 2012's Anger, Denial, Acceptance.

SPINESHANK ON TOUR:

WITH UNION UNDERGROUND:

7/9 - Lubbock, TX - Jake's Sports Bar

7/10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

7/11 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

7/12 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box

7/13 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

7/15 - Dallas, TX - The Granada Theater

7/16 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

7/19 - Mansfield, Oh - Inkcarceration*

7/20 - Belvidere, IL - The Apollo Theatre AC

7/22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

7/24 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

7/25 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Event Center

7/26 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

7/27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

7/29 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

7/31 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

8/1 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

8/23 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky-A-Go-Go*

9/18-21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

10/5 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock*

*Festival

