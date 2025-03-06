.

STARSET Reveal 'dark things' Video

03-06-2025
STARSET Reveal 'dark things' Video

(Atom Splitter) Visionary, sci-fi-inspired rock collective STARSET have shared the new single "dark things," a haunting descent into obsession and self-destruction.

With shadowy melodies and hypnotic intensity, the track pulls listeners into a world where devotion turns dangerous and darkness takes hold. Lines like "Mayday, we've been sinkin' here slowly / Turning into something unholy" build a cinematic tension that is both mesmerizing and menacing.

As the chorus warns, "When you search the dark, you get dark things," STARSET deliver an immersive, spine-chilling anthem that lingers long after the final note.

Related Stories
STARSET Reveal 'dark things' Video

Ra Premiere Video For 'Enough' Featuring Dustin Bates

News > STARSET

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery- Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Why 'Skeleta' Is Not 'Impera II'- more

Ghost Deliver 'Satanized' Video To Herald 'Skeleta' Album- Watch Pink Floyd at Pompeii - MCMLXXII Trailer- more

Day In Country

Dolly Parton's Husband Carl Dean Dead At 82- -Ryan Bingham Announces The All Night Long TourBlake Shelton Launches Friends & Heroes Tour- more

Reviews

International Women's Day 2025: We Salute You!

Root 66: Chris Berardo, Slaw, Wonderly and More

Sites and Sounds: Cheap Trick to Headline Pure Imagination Festival in Arizona

Road Trip: A Music Fan's Guide to Clarksville, Tennessee

Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth

Latest News

Megadeth Partners With Frontiers For New Album

L.A. Guns Steaming 'Lucky Motherf***er' Video

Watch Mike Tramp's 'Lonely Nights' Lyric Video

Edge Of Paradise Preview New Album With 'Give It To Me (Mind Assassin)' Video

Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Recovering From Cancer Surgery

Ghost's Tobias Forge Explains Why 'Skeleta' Is Not 'Impera II'

Volbeat Share New Video and Announce Greatest Of All Tours Worldwide

Singled Out: Takes an Army's You and Me