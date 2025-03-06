STARSET Reveal 'dark things' Video

(Atom Splitter) Visionary, sci-fi-inspired rock collective STARSET have shared the new single "dark things," a haunting descent into obsession and self-destruction.
With shadowy melodies and hypnotic intensity, the track pulls listeners into a world where devotion turns dangerous and darkness takes hold. Lines like "Mayday, we've been sinkin' here slowly / Turning into something unholy" build a cinematic tension that is both mesmerizing and menacing.
As the chorus warns, "When you search the dark, you get dark things," STARSET deliver an immersive, spine-chilling anthem that lingers long after the final note.
