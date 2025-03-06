Stream Chloe Moriondo's Visualizer For 'Abyss'

(No Worries PR) Ahead of her upcoming album oyster, indie-pop darling Chloe Moriondo has shared new track "abyss." The buoyant, danceable track finds Moriondo freeing herself from emotional entanglements and ready to dive into life.

"abyss" is available now on all streaming platforms alongside an official visualizer, with oyster arriving March 28th via Public Consumption / Atlantic Music Group.

"'abyss' is a song about reckless abandon, kissing strangers, hearing the call of the void and answering. I wrote it when I was tired of thinking, of processing feelings, and just wanted to party."

"abyss" follows the delightfully creepy February single and video "hate it," which was shared alongside the album announce exclusively via Billboard, who praised the track as an "immediate pop earworm ... the exact kind of unhinged energy we're looking for in 2025" and hailed the 13-track oyster as "her best project to date." UPROXX raved of "hate it," "don't let the title fool you: you will love it," while OUT Magazine celebrated the "breezy new bop," and Queerty lauded the "...darkly playful indie-pop track that twists infatuation into something slightly unhinged"

Assembled with a close-knit team of cowriters and producers including Jonah Summerfield (Holly Humberstone, Tommy Lefroy), Chloe Kraemer (The Japanese House), AfterHrs, and more, oyster finds Moriondo pulling from all her musical palettes, delving into the depths of heartbreak and cataloging the process of surfacing braver, wiser, and ready to dive back in.

